Touré Disputes Biggie Footage In Netflix’s Diddy Doc Was Filmed Right Before He Was Killed

The Netflix docuseries “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” has created more narratives than twists on a roller coaster ride. Another one is being debunked by writer Touré, who clarified that a video clip showing The Notorious B.I.G., aka Biggie, admitting that he fears someone will kill him was actually from an interview he had conducted years before his actual death.

In a recent TikTok video he posted to his account, Touré stated that the way the clip was introduced in the doc made it seem like the Brooklyn rapper stated those words right before he was killed in a drive-by shooting in California on March 9, 1997. Touré says that was from an interview he did with the “Ready to Die” lyricist early in his short rap career, while he was promoting his debut album.

The doc shows that particular clip right before talking about and showing scenes from the murder that night.

“So I did that interview, he’s talking to me,” Touré reveals in the video clip. “The doc places this right before the Peterson Auto Museum, March 9th. But you know what? We did that interview on the first album.”

Touré explained that Biggie made those statements regarding street life, especially since he was getting out of “the game” when his debut album dropped in 1994. It could be interpreted, the way the scene cuts to the murder scene, that it may have implied fear from Biggie being in Los Angeles right before he was killed.

“That’s him talking about the street, not the game,” Touré said. “That’s him saying, ‘I’m afraid of getting knocked off on the street.’”

“If anyone started walking up, somebody from the crew would go down with a hammer. Big said to me, ‘I am afraid, afraid of the street. But I gotta be out here. I gotta live. I gotta show ‘em my music. I gotta show ‘em I’m not afraid, but I am definitely afraid.’”

He goes on to say that the doc was slightly deceiving in how the interview was placed right before discussing his murder.

“But the doc makes it like, that bite about his fear relates to the Big/Pac situation and his fear ahead of going to L.A. He may have been afraid because he knew he was in danger of being in L.A. in that moment, but that clip is way out of context. It’s from years earlier.”

