Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Tracee Ellis Ross’ Home Burglarized; Thieves Steal Over $100K In Handbags And Jewelry Tracee Ellis Ross joins the growing list of celebrity home break-ins.







Actress Tracee Ellis Ross was the victim of a home break-in at her Los Angeles home on Aug. 31 while she was out of town.

Police obtained security footage showing three intruders shatter through a rear glass door and leave with more than $100,000 worth of jewelry and handbags, NBC Los Angeles reports. The break-in wasn’t reported until around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 2, after staff arrived at the home and found it ransacked.

Ross’ burglary is the latest in a wave of celebrity home invasions across Los Angeles. In June, Brad Pitt’s Los Feliz home was broken into while he was away, and rapper Macklemore was targeted the same month when intruders assaulted his nanny with bear mace before fleeing with clothes, jewelry, and shoes.

Ross, 52, the daughter of Motown icon Diana Ross and music executive Robert Ellis Silberstein, is an award-winning actress with three NAACP Image Awards and a Golden Globe for her role on Black-ish. Her travel series, Solo Traveling With Tracee Ellis Ross, was renewed for a second season last month.

The renewal came just a month after its July premiere, when it became Roku’s most-watched unscripted series.

“The way the show is resonating feels truly special —all of the comments, the conversations, the connection…my cup runneth over,” Ross said in a statement. “So here’s to all the solo travelers out there, the aspiring solo travelers, those who share in the joy of solo travel by watching me do it and, of course, to my fellow over-packers! There’s so much more to see and do—the world is our oyster! I can’t wait to see where I’ll be going next and to bring all of you along.”

Season one followed Ross’s travels through Morocco, Mexico, and Spain, where she indulged in local culture and cuisine while offering honest reflections on the transformative power of self-discovery in solo travel.

