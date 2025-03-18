Comedian Tracy Morgan’s Sudden Illness Forces Wheelchair Exit From Knicks Game

Former “Saturday Night Live” comedian Tracy Morgan reportedly fell ill while sitting courtside at a recent New York Knicks game. The veteran entertainer had a bout with food poisoning.

According to The New York Post, Morgan was sitting courtside at the home arena of the Knicks, Madison Square Garden, when, during the third quarter of the Knicks’ contest against the Miami Heat, he hunched over and vomited near the scorekeeper’s table. Medical personnel from the Garden brought a wheelchair to Morgan, placed him in it, and wheeled him off the floor. No word as to what happened or if he was taken to a hospital and what his condition is at this time.

Someone with the handle RealJoshBrownie, who was at the game, filmed Morgan being helped by medical personnel and security. The comedian is seen holding a towel to his face.

Tracy Morgan getting wheeled out from courtside at MSG .. bleeding from nose .. could barely stand up … hope he’s ok pic.twitter.com/E61zXqQQ8H — RealJoshBrownie (@realJoshBrownie) March 18, 2025

The game was delayed for about 10 minutes while this took place.

A spokesperson from the famed arena said in a written statement, “We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside.”

The Knicks won the contest against their opponent, 116-95, as the playoffs are within reach for the New York team. After the victory, Knicks player Josh Hart sent prayers to the Bronx-bred native New Yorker after acknowledging Morgan’s love for the hometown team as a regular courtside dweller.

“We hope everything is good with Tracy Morgan, avid lifetime Knicks fan, so prayers go out to him and his health and safety,” Hart said.

Morgan recently appeared on the 50th-anniversary television celebration of the long-running sketch show, “Saturday Nigth Live.”

