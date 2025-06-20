Tracy Morgan Shares Special Moment At Son’s College Graduation

Tracy Morgan started his Father’s Day by celebrating his son’s college graduation from the University of New Haven.

The beloved comedian attended the June 12 commencement ceremony to watch his son, Tracy James Morgan, receive his bachelor’s degree in music and sound recording. The school captured the proud father-son moment in an Instagram post, showing their embrace right after Tracy Jr. stepped off the stage.

The pair warmly embraced before Tracy Jr. gave his dad a kiss on the cheek and Tracy Sr. returned the love with a forehead kiss. It was a true celebratory moment for the family that came shortly after the 11th anniversary of Morgan’s near-fatal car accident.

The former Saturday Night Live star was on the New Jersey Turnpike when a Walmart truck rear-ended his limousine. Morgan’s friend and mentor, James McNair, 62, died in the crash. Morgan was left in critical condition and a coma with a broken leg.

“There are times when I have my good days and my bad days and I forget things,” Morgan told TODAY in March. “There are times where I have the headaches and the nosebleeds, and I won’t even let my lady know because I don’t want her to be worried about it. But I have my good days and my bad days.”

Morgan sparked concern in March when he began vomiting courtside during a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, causing a delay of more than 10 minutes. Photos and videos showed Morgan holding a towel to his face while being escorted out of the game in a wheelchair.

He turned to Instagram to update fans on his health and added a touch of humor.

“Thank you for all your concern! I’m doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning,” he captioned a photo of himself in a hospital bed. “Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you!

“More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs,” he added.

