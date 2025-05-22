US Black Travelers Now Represent A $145B Market

Businesses in the travel and entertainment industries are being urged to engage the growing spending power of Black travelers.

New research from MMGY Travel Intelligence, presented in collaboration with the Black Travel Alliance and the National Coalition of Black Meeting Professionals, revealed that Black tourists are contributing $145 billion to the sector, highlighting the value of attracting a more diverse customer base, Travel Age West reported.

Black leisure travelers have been making a major impact in the travel market in recent years, contributing $145 billion in 2023, with spending projected to average $2,992 per trip in 2025, including $1,300 per person.

“The data shown in these reports speaks to the significance of Black travelers,” said Martinique Lewis, president of the Black Travel Alliance. “It is also a wake-up call to many destinations that are considering adapting their current engagement strategy.”

Notably, 76% of Black travelers plan to vacation within the U.S. in 2025. Among them, 79% say that feeling safe and welcomed is a top priority when choosing a destination. Destinations that celebrate Black culture, support Black-owned businesses, and offer rich cultural experiences rank highest among Black travelers’ preferred places to visit.

The selections differ by generation, with Black millennials tending to choose travel destinations that celebrate Black culture and uplift Black-owned businesses, while Gen Z and Boomer travelers prioritize affordability when making booking decisions.

“Once again, the data is clear: Black people do travel, and our buying power does impact communities,” said Jason Dunn, CEO of the National Coalition of Black Meeting Professionals. “This should no longer be a question, but a fact, and a speaking point in all boardrooms, particularly in this climate of indecisiveness.”

Black travelers often rely on recommendations from friends and family when choosing destinations, with 46% also belonging to Black travel groups. They’re also prioritizing quality, with 87% saying they’re willing to pay extra for premium upgrades like better hotel stays or preferred airline seating.

The findings underscore the significant spending power of Black travelers and their focus on safety and comfort when selecting destinations. As leisure travel becomes more closely tied to overall wellness, many are opting to spend more for a better experience. For businesses in travel and entertainment, this presents a major opportunity to tap into the growing value of the Black travel market.

“Creating memories, relaxing and exploring new destinations while feeling safe are paramount for today’s Black travelers,” said Simon Moriarty, vice president of research and analytics for MMGY Travel Intelligence.

“By offering actionable insights, these studies empower travel businesses to develop tailored strategies and solutions that resonate with the needs of each audience, driving both personalization and profitability.”

