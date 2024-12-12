Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Travis Hunter Becomes First College Athlete To Win Back-To-Back Paul Hornung Awards The Paul Hornung Award is given to the football player who is the most versatile player at the college level.







Colorado’s two-way football player (meaning he plays both offense and defense), Travis Hunter, who is sure to be a lock to be in the NFL, made history when he was named the winner of the 2024 Paul Hornung Award. He is the only player in the award’s history to win it twice and in consecutive seasons.

The Louisville Sports Commission (LSC) says the Paul Hornung Award is given to the football player who is the most versatile player at the college level.

The JR CB/WR, Travis Hunter, perhaps the most prolific two-way player at the FBS level, has been named the first collegiate back-to-back winner of the Paul Hornung Award, given to the nation’s most versatile player in major college football. @CUBuffsFootball @TravisHunterJr pic.twitter.com/3L1pjPaDhn — Paul Hornung Award (@hornungaward) December 11, 2024

“I’d like to thank all of my teammates and believe the awards I’m winning are team awards,” said Hunter in a written statement. “Especially the Paul Hornung Award for the most versatile player. I couldn’t do it without each of my teammates. I want to thank the Louisville Sports Commission and the Paul Hornung Award voters for blessing me with this award twice. I’d also like to thank Coach Prime for allowing me to do what I do and all the coaches and staff surrounding the CU football team. This is for all of us.”

Hunter had an incredible historic season as he was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, was given an honorable mention for Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, and first-team All-Big 12 receiver and defensive back. He made conference history by becoming the first player to earn first-team honors on both offense and defense.

“Travis is HIM. A one-of-a-kind, once-in-a-lifetime player,” said Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders. “Thank you to the selection committee because they saw how special he was last year. This year, he took it to another level, and the rest of the nation is taking notice, but the Hornung Award and its selectors will be remembered for recognizing it before others. God bless you all.”

Other players who have won the Paul Hornung Award and went on to play in the NFL are DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham Jr., and Jabrill Peppers.

RELATED CONTENT: Travis Hunter Signs Name, Image, Likeness Deal With Michael Strahan Brand as First Ambassador