Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Shares Powerful Video To Black Women Amid Taylor Swift ‘Backlash’

Kayla Nicole can stand on her own. The ex-girlfriend of NFL player Travis Kelce, who is making headlines for his new public romance with Taylor Swift, penned a powerful letter in a new video dedicated to uplifting Black women.

The touching letter, shared to Nicole’s Instagram on Oct. 9, addressed the backlash she had received following the reveal of her former partner’s new relationship with the pop star.

“They may call you a traitor for falling in love,” began Nicole, making nod to the comments surrounding her interracial relationship with Kelce. “You’ll hope the ones closest will protect you but quickly realize people don’t protect what they don’t value.”

Nicole and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end allegedly broke up in 2022 after dating for approximately five years, as the on-air correspondent built a career working for ESPN and entertainment outlets, as reported by People. Swift’s attendance at Kelce’s NFL games in recent weeks has become a pop cultural moment and instigatedt harassment toward Nicole, where the journalist has maintained her silence on the widespread attention given toward the romance up until this point.

In an effort to speak up for herself, and all Black women who have been in similar predicaments, Nicole is using her platform to encourage her followers that they are “more than enough” even when being told otherwise.

“I know I’m not alone,” she said in the vulnerable post. “On days I feel most inadequate, I have to remind myself that I am, have been and will always be more than enough.”

Despite all the drama, Nicole has maintained focus on her own health and wellness, documenting her gym therapy while comments surrounding Taylor Swift comparisons still flood her account.

The 31-year-old, who celebrates a birthday in November, is leaning on her community and prayer as she stays committed to “elevate and unite” others like herself.

