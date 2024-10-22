Travis Scott Breaks Ticket Sales Record With Latest Tour

Travis Scott proves that the Teflon coating on his name continues as the Texas rapper smashes another record during his latest tour.

According to Complex, the Scott-headlined Circus Maximus Tour has reportedly sold over 1.5 million tickets, surpassing any previous record for a rap tour. With the latest figures, it has also been reported that the Circus Maximus Tour is the biggest rap tour for the past two years. The “Sicko Mode” lyricist also has the distinction of being the first solo rap artist to have sold-out concerts at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, and SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

He broke another attendance record for a single show in Australia at Allianz Stadium in Sydney when he had 41,811 people come to see him perform on stage. Across two nights of performances, 78,897 people went to the stadium to see him at the venue.

The total box office numbers haven’t been released, but Scott has probably already cracked the $100 million mark (Hypebeast reported that he is already past $155 million), and the tour is still ongoing. According to HipHopAllDay, he is destined to join Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent as the only rap headliners to gross over $100 million for a single tour.

Drake’s “It Was All A Blur” Tour grossed $216,000,000.

Kendrick Lamar’s “The Big Steppers” Tour brought in $111,000,000.

50 Cent’s “The Final Lap” Tour tallied $103,000,000.

Highest grossing tours EVER by rappers 🏟️ $216m – Drake: It Was All A Blur*

$111m – Kendrick Lamar: The Big Steppers

$105m – 50 Cent: The Final Lap*

$103m – Drake & Migos: Aubrey & 3 Migos

$83m – Travis Scott: Circus Maximus*

$81m – Drake & Future: Summer Sixteen

$79m – Kanye… — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDayy) May 16, 2024

The initial tour did not get off to a great start when it was reported last year that after launching on Oct. 11, 2023, in Charlotte, NC, ticket demand had decreased to as low as $7 a ticket on the resale market.

Not bad for such a not-so-great start.

Complex has reported that Scott will perform in Las Vegas in November at ComplexCon.

