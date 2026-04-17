Prairie View A&M Football Coach, Tremaine Jackson, Negotiates Higher Salary For Coaching Staff

Prairie View A&M University has rewarded its football coach, Tremaine Jackson, not only by increasing his salary but also by elevating the pay of his coaching staff after a successful season.

According to Sports Illustrated, Jackson, after months of negotiations with Prairie View A&M Athletic Director Anton Goff, his agent, and school officials, reworked his contract and made sure his staff was also taken care of. The move was to benefit those who helped him succeed in the program.

Jackson has an overall coaching record of 50-16 throughout his coaching career at Prairie View A&M, Valdosta State, and Colorado Mesa. This past season, with a 10-4 record in his first year leading Prairie View A&M, the team won the SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference) title, the school’s first since 2009. This enabled Jackson to increase his staff’s salaries by around 35%.

Prairie View A&M has amended HC Tremaine Jackson’s contract, giving him a significant salary and staff pool bump, a source tells @mzenitz, @bmarcello and, me for @CBSSports. Jackson’s salary and the staff pool both jump by around 35%. There is also an increased rev share… pic.twitter.com/DypOLkvERQ — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) April 15, 2026

“I never got into this deal for myself,” Jackson told HBCU Legends. “We never did it for money. I haven’t done it for free. But these coaches, man, to be able to increase the salary pool and give these guys what I believe they deserve for what FCS programs have today, that was really big for me.”

Jackson also spoke about the talent level of his coaches, noting that he lost two of them: one left to work at Missouri, and another accepted the offensive coordinator job at Valdosta State. The salary raise will make it harder for other coaches to leave for greener pastures. He mentioned that the coaches were underpaid compared to what similar coaches earn in the market.

“Those guys that took a chance and came with me, now they’ve been rewarded drastically compared to what we all made if I lost the state,” Jackson said.

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