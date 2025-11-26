HBCU by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Prairie View A&M University’s Tremaine Jackson Wins SWAC West Title In First Year As Head Coach The rookie coach is also nominated for the Eddie Robinson Award, given to the FCS Coach of the Year.







A first-year HBCU college football coach, Tremaine Jackson, has led his school to the SWAC West Title with a chance to bring home a division championship.

According to Sports Illustrated, Prairie View A&M University’s football team, led by Jackson, secured the title by thrashing the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff (UAPB) in a blowout score of 56-9. The convincing victory gave the team momentum going into the SWAC playoffs.

When Jackson was introduced at the press conference announcing his hire, he stated his plans to win the division and a national championship. This is definitely a good start.

“It’s time. It’s time for us to win the SWAC,” he declared at the time. “It’s time for us to play in the Celebration Bowl. It’s time for us to win the national championship, whether it’s winning the Celebration Bowl or the FCS national championship. It’s just time.”

The football team has made a dramatic turnaround after finishing last season 5-7.

HBCU Gameday has reported that the team will play its next contest on Dec. 6, against Jackson State University for bragging rights to the SWAC title. The winner of the game gets the chance to bring home a national championship by playing in the Celebration Bowl against South Carolina State University. Jackson State was the winner of last season’s Celebration Bowl.

Jackson’s great work with Prairie View is being recognized, as he was nominated for the Eddie Robinson Award, according to Sports Illustrated. The award is given to the FCS (NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision) Coach of the Year. Another coach nominated for the award is another first-year HBCU coach, Delaware State University’s DeSean Jackson.

Two Black rookie coaches who lead an HBCU being nominated for coach of the year is a good look after the recent success of former Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, who arguably has brought more spotlight to HBCUs.

