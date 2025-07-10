News by Kandiss Edwards Trilith Live, A 700-Acre Entertainment Complex, Is Coming To South Georgia South Georgia is adding to the state's entertainment culture with the erection of 'Trilith Studios', scheduled to open by the end of 2025.







Trillith Live, a mass entertainment space, is coming to southern Georgia.

The 530,000-square-foot space, located in Fayette County, Georgia, is set to rival some of Atlanta’s largest multipurpose structures. According to Trill Entertainment, the space will feature a 2,300-square-foot theatre, banquet and concert spaces, two sound stages, and office space. Matt McClain, general manager and director of Trilith Entertainment, has ambitious goals for the space, including integrating television and community initiatives. Speaking to Channel 2 news, McClain is eager to create a space that eliminates the need for Southern Georgians to take the approximately 21-mile drive “up to Atlanta.”

“Trilith Live is designed to serve as a hub for creativity, production, and live entertainment,” said McClain. “We are building the infrastructure to support everything from concerts to live TV tapings to conventions and meetings to community and arts events, all in one place.”

Trilith LIVE is bringing world-class entertainment to Fayetteville! Experience concerts, festivals, and live audience tapings at our stunning new multi-use entertainment complex, complete with a 1,800-seat auditorium, luxury cinema, and creative spaces. Coming in Spring of 2026! | Town at Trilith | Facebook

Construction is ongoing, but Trilith Live has already opened the two 25,000-square-foot sound stages to the public. The 700-acre property is referred to as the Town at Trilith. However, multiple buildings on the property were once home to Pinewood Atlanta Studios. The Pinewood Atlanta Studio is most known for hosting the production starring the cast and crew of Avengers: Endgame.

Each level of the complex boasts multiple amenities according to Trill Entertainment’s floor plans:

Stages

(2) 25,000 sq ft stages

(2) 5,000 sq ft insert stages

(2) 1,400 sq ft green room / flex space

Main Venue

2,400 seated | 3,000 with GA Floor

Banquets up to 800

Immersive Sound System

LED Walls, IMAG Screens

Full Broadcast Suite

Full house lighting with 400+

fixtures

Second Floor

3,700 sq ft wardrobe/production space

3,000 sq ft catering/dining with warming kitchen

6,500 sq ft production office

4,700 sq ft VIP suites, conference room, and workrooms

Georgia is making a lasting impression in the entertainment landscape. The Mercedes-Benz Stadium is hosting the 2025 World Cup, and Covington, Georgia, is home to the production of The Walking Dead and The Vampire Diaries television series. Also, Georgia is home to one of the largest movie studios in the country, Tyler Perry Studios. The addition of Trilith adds to the state’s robust offerings. Trilith Live is scheduled to open, in its entirety, by the end of 2025.

