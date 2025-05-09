Entertainment by Kandiss Edwards YouTubers Bypass Hollywood To Build Independent Production Studios Of Their Own YouTubers are not asking for a seat at Hollywood's tabIe. Instead, they are building their own in the form of production studios.







Hollywood’s traditional studio system is unraveling, and a new generation of creators and entrepreneurs is stepping in to take its place.

YouTubers are filling in the gaps by building new production studios. From digital influencers on YouTube to moguls like Tyler Perry and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, a growing number of creators are building independent production hubs.

A makeshift production campus was built in Burbank, California. The facility is complete with sound stages, editing bays, and production offices. Repurposed by creators, the space rivals segments of Disney and Warner Bros. backlots, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This shift is powered in part by YouTube’s revenue-share model, which allows top creators to invest directly in high-end facilities.

“In most cases those top creators don’t even generate the majority of their income through that rev share, but it helped establish the basic framework of their business so they could then scale it out. It’s basically created this amazing feedback loop where the top YouTube creators are able to invest more and more into the production of their content,” media journalist Simon Owens wrote on LinkedIn.

Unlike the old model that required greenlights from studio executives, today’s creators release content directly to platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and other subscription services. They maintain complete control over creative direction and retain all revenue from sponsorships, ads, and merchandise.

Jimmy Donaldson known to many as “MrBeast” is building a 70,000-square-foot studio complex in Raleigh, North Carolina. Meanwhile, Dhar Mann Studios recently expanded its Los Angeles campus, adding dedicated space for writers, coaching, and full post-production editing. These new digital-era studios feature everything from in-house sound stages to client hospitality suites.

But it’s not only digital stars reshaping the landscape. In Atlanta, Tyler Perry Studios stands as one of the largest independently owned film production facilities in the country. Built on a 330-acre former military base, Perry’s studio features more than a dozen sound stages and full-scale sets, from a replica White House to suburban neighborhoods. He has long championed creative independence, bypassing Hollywood to tell stories rooted in Black experiences.

Similarly, rapper and media executive Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is developing G-Unit Studios in Shreveport, Louisiana. Jackson’s goal is to build a facility that uplifts the local community, while simultaneously handing power of creation back to creators.

“I’m bringing my vision to life and creating opportunities where they didn’t exist,” Jackson said in a press release.

As traditional studios scale back after labor strikes and unstable streaming revenue, these independent operations are attracting talent and crews seeking consistent work.

