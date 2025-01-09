News by Kandiss Edwards Triller Steps Up Amid U.S. TikTok Ban Concerns The app is targeting TikTok content creators and users, encouraging them to set up Triller accounts and download and save their content through its "SaveMyTikTok" campaign, according to TechCrunch.







The multimedia app Triller is making a push in response to the uncertainty surrounding a potential U.S. ban on TikTok. The app is targeting TikTok content creators and users, encouraging them to set up Triller accounts and download and save their content through its “SaveMyTikTok” campaign, according to TechCrunch.

The Jan. 19 ban on TikTok is now uncertain after President-elect Trump requested the Supreme Court put a hold on the law. In April 2024, President Biden signed the bill, which received unprecedented bipartisan support, into law.

Concerns about TikTok emerged due to its connection to Chinese parent company ByteDance. U.S. lawmakers believe the app poses a national security threat and compromises the safety of American citizens’ personal data. If ByteDance does not sell the app to an American-based company, it could face a ban in the U.S.

TikTok has become highly popular, with an estimated 100 million users in the U.S. According to Pew Research, the platform is used by all age groups, primarily for entertainment.

“59% of adults under 30 say they use the app, compared with 40% of Americans ages 30 to 49, 26% of those 50 to 64, and 10% of those 65 and older.”

TikTok allows users to gain followers and earn money through its ad revenue sharing, brand partnerships, and “Creator Rewards Program.” Users with 10,000 followers become eligible for payment based on engagement, a model similar to YouTube’s monetization program.

The potential ban of TikTok alarms many users who rely on the rewards program as a secondary income or, in some cases, their sole income.

Triller has not yet introduced a monetization plan for new users that rivals TikTok’s format.

While Triller claims a worldwide user base of 550 million, questions have been raised about these numbers.

“In its S-1 filing, the short-form video app reported 550 million lifetime sign-ups, but market intelligence firm Apptopia estimates Triller has been downloaded only 73.2 million times since its launch in 2015—87% lower than Triller’s reported figures,” TechCrunch reported.

The debate over the company’s financials isn’t the only issue Triller is facing. In December 2024, Digital Music News reported on a lawsuit filed against the company. Triller allegedly failed to repay a $35 million promissory note to Yorkville Advisors. During a merger, Triller, then called AGBA Group, was responsible for monthly repayments to Yorkville for the initial $8.1 million investment and a subsequent $25 million advance. According to filings, the companies renegotiated terms multiple times throughout 2024. Triller’s failure to make the required monthly payments has prompted Yorkville to seek full repayment.

