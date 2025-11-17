Trina Braxton’s Journey Into Real Estate Has Been ‘Challenging But Fun’

Trina Braxton is sharing how her move into real estate has pushed her beyond her usual celebrity comfort zone.

Season two of WeTV’s The Braxtons has been following Trina’s move into real estate, and the Nov. 14 episode featured her first home showing with friend and actor Faizon Love.

“I think it’s a little different for me only because—and I’m not going to say it has anything to do with celebrity—but I have to decipher through,” Trina Braxton shared with People. “Because you have your cards and you have your telephone number and stuff on there, and then you’ll get people calling, ‘Oh my gosh, is this really Trina?’ I’m like, ‘Dude, you trying to buy or what?’”

Trina says the job comes with plenty of perks, including meeting new people and stepping into a field she won’t age out of.

“If WeTV decided tomorrow, ‘Well, we’re going to cancel the show…’— you guys better not cancel the show—but if they say, ‘We’re going to cancel the show,’ I am still a real estate agent,” Trina Braxton said, referring to her and her family’s revamped realty series.

She also plans to pursue her passion for cooking next. “I’m still a Realtor, and I’m also going to be licensed in culinary arts,” she added. It’s important for her to explore new ventures and pursue opportunities beyond reality television.

“I’m not going to allow myself to be pigeonholed into something that I do enjoy, by the way, but if they decide that they no longer want to continue on with doing The Braxtons as a show, I’m creating other shows, I am being a Realtor, I am a culinary artist reopening up a bar because I was very successful,” she said. “I’m just one of those people. I look toward the future. I can’t sit in the right now.”

RELATED CONTENT: Search For Missing Ohio Woman Intensifies; Concerns Mount After Communication Lapse