Trinity Rodman Inks New Deal With Washington Spirit, Now Highest-Paid Female Soccer Player

Trinity Rodman has recently signed a new three-year contract with the Washington Spirit, making her the world’s highest-paid female soccer player. The Spirit announced the record-breaking contract.

Rodman will be with the franchise until 2028.

ESPN reports that the deal is worth over $2 million annually, including bonuses.

ESPN reports that the deal is worth over $2 million annually, including bonuses. Rodman’s agent, Mike Senkowski of Upper 90 Sports Group, confirmed that she is now the highest-paid player in National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) history.

The previous record was held after Rodman extended her rookie contract in 2022, signing a four-year contract with the Spirit worth more than $1.1 million. That happened after she led the team to the NWSL championship and was named the league’s rookie of the year.

“I’ve made the DMV my home and the Spirit my family, and I knew this was where I wanted to enter the next chapter of my career,” said Rodman in a written statement. “I’m proud of what we’ve built since my rookie season, and I’m excited about where this club is headed. We’re chasing championships and raising the standard, and I can’t wait to keep doing that with my teammates and the best fans in the NWSL.”

Rodman broke into professional sports as the second overall selection in the 2021 NWSL Draft. At 18, she was the youngest player ever drafted by a NWSL team.

“Trinity is a generational player, but more importantly, she represents the future of this club and the future of women’s soccer,” said Michele Kang, owner of the Washington Spirit and founder of Kynisca. “This agreement reflects our belief that elite talent deserves elite commitment. At the Spirit, we are building something enduring: a club that competes for championships every year, invests in excellence, and creates an environment where world-class players can thrive long-term. Trinity choosing to continue her career in Washington is a powerful statement about what we are building here.”

Rodman, the youngest player in league history to reach 50 career goal contributions, is a two-time Ballon d’Or Féminin finalist and a 2024 NWSL MVP finalist. In less than five years with the Spirit, she holds the franchise’s all-time assists record. She is also a member of the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) which won a gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

