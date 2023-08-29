Tristan Thompson’s Ex, Jordan Craig, Makes Moves To Secure $40k In Child Support

Despite Tristan Thompson’s dwindling NBA salary, his ex Jordan Craig wants to make sure her $40,000 monthly child support payments stay the same.

The NBA star has been shelling out a hefty amount of child support to his three baby mamas. According to Daily Mail, Thompson pays upwards of $120k a month for his four children consisting of 6-year-old son Prince shared with Craig, daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 1, whom he shares with his ex Khloé Kardashian, and son Theo, 1, whom he welcomed via a shocking paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols.

Craig has been getting a big chunk of Thompson’s monthly child support with the $40k a month she’s received from the rotating NBA player. But despite Thompson’s salary dropping from $17.7 million in 2019 to the $9.2 million he’s currently making while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, Craig is demanding that her child support payments go untouched.

On August 9, Craig filed an abstract of judgment in Los Angeles that creates a public record of her $40k-a-month child support in the event the payments stop being honored. Craig and Thompson dated for two years before he moved on with Khloé in 2016.

Craig was reportedly pregnant at the time Thompson started publicly dating the reality star. He remained off-and-on with Khloé over the course of five years until his paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols ended their relationship.

Khloé and Tristan were in the middle of a surrogacy pregnancy at the time news of his love child with Maralee hit the press. “The Kardashians” star welcomed her son in July 2022 and has been co-parenting with Thompson since their split in December 2021 when Maralee welcomed her son Theo.

The NBA champion was forced to own up to cheating on Khloé and fathering a child after a paternity test determined he was the father of baby Theo. During their months-long paternity battle, Nichols claimed Thompson allegedly offered her $75,000 in exchange for her silence.

Now he’s paying triple digits for his trio of baby mamas as his NBA salary takes a hit.

