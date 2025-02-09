News by Kandiss Edwards New Orleans’ Trombone Shorty Foundation Reflects On Unforgettable Cultural Exchange In Cuba The Trombone Shorty Foundation brings New Orleans to Cuba.







The Trombone Shorty Foundation completed its annual “Get Funky In Havana” pilgrimage, Jan. 16-20.

Described as a cultural exchange the trip was chronicled in a three-part series on PBS NewsHour.

The “Get Funky In Havana” trip, now in its fourth year, connects the youth of New Orleans and Cuba through music. The foundation partnered with Cimafunk and Cuba Educational Travel and was sponsored by the Gia Maione Prima Foundation.

Thanks to the willingness of all involved to donate time, energy, and funding, the exchange highlighted Cuba and its rich musical history, which once faced restrictions in its dealings with America.

Founded by world-renowned brass musician Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews, the foundation aims to inspire the next generation of musicians. Cuban students and locals enjoyed performances by Taj Mahal, Trombone Shorty, George Clinton, and Cimafunk. The mash-up of different styles and rhythms from each artist created a rich tapestry of sound woven from excellence.

“Poet of Havana” Carlos Varelo made an appearance, offering an intimate performance and reflecting on the communal nature of the initiatives.

“Some people build walls, and some people build doors,” he said via press release.

Cimafunk echoed the theme of unity, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to bring together such vibrant cultures to discover what binds us and how that can create lasting bonds.

“I’m so grateful to explore and celebrate the deep cultural connections between New Orleans and Cuba through Getting Funky in Havana,” Cimafunk said. “It’s all about coming together to celebrate Africa, funk music and the New Orleans-Cuba friendship.”

The Trombone Shorty Foundation’s dedication to building long-lasting ties with the people of Cuba is evident. The foundations name sake spoke passionately about the joy gained from the collaboration.

