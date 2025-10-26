News by Mary Spiller ‘Come And Listen To A Story ’Bout A Man Named Trump’: $300M White House Ballroom Inspires Jasmine Crockett’s ‘D.C. Hillbillies’ Parody Crockett trolls Trump--again!







Amid the nation’s second-longest government shutdown, President Donald Trump is reportedly overseeing a $300 million construction project to add a grand ballroom to the White House — a move that has ignited frustration across social media as millions of Americans face food insecurity. Jasmine Crockett responded to the news online.

Recent demolition photos of the East Wing, which went viral this week, show major renovations already underway. The timing of the project has drawn sharp criticism, especially as 25 states are expected to suspend SNAP benefits in November, leaving many families uncertain about where their next meal will come from.

Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett took to TikTok to mock the construction with a parody video titled “The D.C. Hillbillies: Orange Edition,” riffing on the classic 1960s sitcom The Beverly Hillbillies. The clip features footage of the East Wing being torn apart while “The Ballad of Jed Clampett” — the show’s theme song — plays in the background.

Crockett captioned the post with a biting remark: “Families can’t afford groceries but sure, let’s build a ballroom.”

The parody quickly gained traction online, with many users applauding the congresswoman’s choice of song and its pointed commentary on political priorities.

The lyrics — “Come and listen to a story ‘bout a man named Jed, poor mountaineer barely kept his family fed” — resonated with viewers who saw irony in celebrating luxury while millions struggle with rising costs and halted assistance programs.

While the White House has not commented on the project, the images of construction juxtaposed with the ongoing shutdown have fueled outrage, reinforcing public perception of a widening gap between Washington’s leadership and the everyday struggles of American families.

Users online have responded to Crockett and Trump’s back and forth.

Trump's demolition derby on the White House is the perfect metaphor for his ego-fueled assault on our democracy, let's boot this wannabe dictator before he razes the rest of what makes America great. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) October 23, 2025

One online user wrote, “Jasmine Crockett is trolling Trump like Gavin Newsom is and everyone is loving it! What Trump did to the East wing is an absolute disgrace especially since most Americans believe it was planned ahead of time and no mistake! I’m curious who’s paying the extra $50 million now!”

Others chimed in on the demolition and how reflective it is of his recent behavior.