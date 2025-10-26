Women by Sharelle B. McNair Jasmine Crockett Hints At Becoming Third Black Woman To Sit In The U.S. Senate 'Every other day, there’s a poll that comes out that makes it clear that I can win the primary for the U.S. Senate race in Texas,' she said.







Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett is hinting at making a run for U.S. Senate, continuing her fight for her constituents in the 30th district, The Hill reports.

During a Sirius XM radio interview, touched on feeling confident that she can secure the seat and title of Senator given the data that her chances are high. “Every other day, there’s a poll that comes out that makes it clear that I can win the primary for the U.S. Senate race in Texas,” she said on “The Lurie Daniel Favors Show.” “And I am looking. Because if you want to take my seat of 766,000 away, I feel like there has to be some karma in that to where I take your seat that is for 30 million away.”

Given her decision and victory, Crockett would join the ranks with two Black women in the Senate –Sens. Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.) and Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.)– the most in the history of Congress. While she made headlines after dropping out of the race to become the top-ranking blue-party member on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, nothing is stopping her from stepping up in the ranks of politics.

Including being a highly vocal critic of President Donald Trump and her Republican colleagues.

Crockett is often praised and criticized for her banter against the GOP, including the viral spat with Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. During a committee hearing in early 2024, the two lawmakers had a shouting match in which Crockett coined the now-famous term, “bleach blonde bad built butch body,” in reference to Greene’s blonde hair and physique.

However, she is prepared to potentially change the narrative of Texas being an overly red state, and she knows what’s needed to make that happen. ”The question will be whether or not we believe that we’ve got enough juice to expand the electorate and looking at those cross tabs and looking at which demographics are more inclined to come out, who normally do not vote,” Crockett said.

“If we can expand the electorate, then I will strongly be considering hopping in the Senate race.”

Her decision has voters indifferent on social media. Some critics are pushing for her to run because they feel she will lose and be out of power for good. Others are saying that Black women being in leadership in the Lone Star state is almost imaginable. “Electing a black woman in Texas is like trying to catch a tiger with a butterfly net,” one user said.

Others are looking forward to having such a powerful vote as they feel it’s needed.

According to Politico, the leading candidates for the Texas’ Democratic seat are former Rep. Colin Allred, who lost to Sen. Ted Cruz in 2024 Rep. James Talarico, which by the looks of social media, seems to be a favorite.

On the Republican side, other Black leaders are stepping up the Senate plate as well including Rep. Wesley Hunt by challenging longtime Sen. John Cornyn.

