(Photo: FVSU/Flickr) HBCU by Sidnee Michelle Trump Administration Directs Additional $174M To HBCUs The new $174 million allocation comes through mandatory education funding, according to UNCF.







The Trump administration is directing more than $174 million in additional federal funding to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), providing a second consecutive year of one-time funding above congressionally approved levels, Yahoo News reports.

U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon announced the investment Sept. 22 during the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities Summit in Washington. The money comes in addition to $406 million Congress approved and signed into law for HBCUs for fiscal 2026, according to the United Negro College Fund.

The latest investment brings the additional funding directed to HBCUs above congressionally approved levels to more than $612 million across fiscal years 2025 and 2026, according to the Education Department. The administration provided approximately $438 million in additional one-time funding in fiscal 2025.

The new $174 million allocation comes through mandatory education funding, according to UNCF.

Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO of UNCF, praised the additional investment while emphasizing the continued financial needs facing HBCUs.

“The needs on HBCU campuses are too severe; but this investment will surely yield a great return,” Lomax said.

“Our grateful community is appreciative, and we look forward to investing the funds well into our campuses, programs, and most importantly, our students.”

The funding arrives as HBCUs continue to seek greater federal investment in infrastructure, technology, and other institutional needs. UNCF has urged Congress and the White House to pass the bipartisan IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act, which would establish a federal grant program to support campus modernization, deferred maintenance, broadband expansion, campus safety upgrades, and workforce innovation hubs.

The Education Department said the latest investment is intended to support HBCUs as they educate students and prepare graduates for careers across industries, including science, technology, engineering and mathematics, education, public service and business.

The administration also announced more than $61 million in additional one-time funding for Tribally Controlled Colleges and Universities.

UNCF has pointed to HBCUs’ broader economic impact in advocating for increased investment in the institutions. The organization estimates HBCUs collectively generate about $16 billion in economic activity annually and says one graduating class of HBCU students is projected to earn $146 billion over their lifetimes.

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