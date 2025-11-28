Politics by Mitti Hicks Trump Administration Ends Protected Status For Haitian Migrants Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian migrants will expire on Feb. 3. It’s a move that will impact more than 352,000 Haitians.







The Trump administration has announced that it’s moving forward with plans to strip thousands of Haitians of their temporary immigration protections, despite also acknowledging that certain conditions in the country “remain concerning.”

A new notice from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian migrants will expire on Feb. 3. It’s a move that will impact more than 352,000 Haitians.

In the notice, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem stated after reviewing country conditions and consulting with appropriate U.S. government agencies, “Haiti no longer meets the conditions for the designation for TPS.”

The notice comes amid a worsening situation in Haiti, a country that is riddled with gang violence and political turmoil that has forced a record 1.4 million people from their homes this year alone. According to a report by the United Nations International Organization for Migration, this marks the highest flight ever recorded in the country and represents a 36% increase since the end of 2024.

“The severity of this crisis demands increased and sustained response,” said Grégoire Goodstein, IOM’s Chief of Mission in Haiti. “The generosity of Haitian communities hosting displaced people must be matched by renewed international support.”

He adds, “What is needed now are sustainable solutions that restore dignity, foster resilience, and create lasting alternatives for those enduring this long and complex crisis.”

Trump Administration Says Haitians Remaining in U.S. Is Contrary To National Interest

Secretary Noem writes in the notice that allowing Haitians to remain in the United States is “contrary to the US national interest.”

“As is widely known, Haiti lacks a central authority with sufficient availability and dissemination of law enforcement information necessary to ensure its nationals do not undermine the national security of the United States,” the notice reads.

UNICEF estimates that more than 6 million Haitians, including 3.3 million children, require urgent humanitarian assistance.

“Children in Haiti are experiencing violence and displacement at a terrifying scale,” said Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director. “Each time they are forced to flee, they lose not only their homes but also their chance to go to school, and simply to be children.”

RELATED CONTENT: Ray J Arrested On Criminal Threat Charge After Alleged Gun Incident Caught On Live Video