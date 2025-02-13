Politics by Mitti Hicks Trump Administration Has Its Eyes Set On $400M Worth Of Armored Teslas The details were released in a State Department document that details procurement for fiscal year 2025.







NPR reports that a new report from the State Department shows the Trump administration is expected to purchase $400 million worth of armored Teslas. The details were released in a document detailing procurement for fiscal year 2025.

Interestingly, the Trump administration is eyeing the purchase of $400 million worth of Teslas from Elon Musk, the chief executive of Tesla. The South African native is also a top White House official whom Trump appointed as the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head. Trump created DOGE to weed out excessive and unnecessary federal contracts. The agency is also pushing for mass layoffs of civil servants to slash the federal budget.

It is unclear how purchasing $400 million worth of Tesla vehicles is a cost-efficient move.

As TIME reports, the State Department changed the document’s wording once reports emerged about the plans. At 9:12 p.m., the document was edited to remove Tesla. It now shows that the federal contract is for $400 million worth of “armored electric vehicles.”

It’s also unclear which vehicles American taxpayers will be paying for, but it’s highly likely that the current administration will support Trump’s most expensive donor, Musk, who spent a quarter-billion dollars to help re-elect Trump.

Following the election, Trump appointed Musk to lead DOGE. Musk now has access to more than a dozen federal agencies. Critics have raised concerns about the possibility of conflicts of interest. Musk’s company, SpaceX, also reportedly has multibillion-dollar contracts with the federal government. SpaceX is working with NASA to launch Musk’s Starship with astronauts to the moon. Meanwhile, the Trump administration wants to slash NASA’s workforce and other federal agencies.

As NPR points out, all signs indicate the federal government is purchasing Musk’s Cybertruck. Its militaristic design and stainless steel exterior could be a top option. The federal government told TIME that no government contract has been awarded to Tesla or any other vehicle manufacturer at this time.

RELATED CONTENT: Trump’s Reckless Renaming Of Landmarks Reflects Broader Failures And Unchecked White Male Privilege