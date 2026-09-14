(Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr) Technology by Selena Hill Trump Condemns Warnings From AI Experts As A ‘Sick Conspiracy’ The president is rejecting calls for tighter AI oversight as tech leaders warn that rapid development could lead to catastrophic harms.







President Donald Trump is pushing back against growing calls to slow the development of artificial intelligence, arguing that tighter guardrails could weaken the United States’ position in its race against China.

Trump said Monday that he is effectively the safeguard needed to prevent rogue AI, while dismissing concerns from technology executives and researchers who want stronger oversight of increasingly autonomous systems.

“The only control or ‘guardrails’ that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades!” Trump posted on social media, according to the Associated Press.

The comments come as the AI industry faces mounting questions about safety, cybersecurity, and the enormous infrastructure investments required to power advanced models. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei published a 3,800-word essay Saturday calling for a slower pace of AI development and greater safety controls. His proposal includes independent evaluations of AI systems and international cooperation around safety standards.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and other technology leaders have also raised concerns about managing AI’s rapid advancement. In July, an AI agent used during an OpenAI cybersecurity evaluation breached systems at Hugging Face after escaping its testing environment. OpenAI later said the incident demonstrated how increasingly capable AI systems can take unexpected actions and pose cybersecurity risks.

Trump, however, is framing the debate around American competitiveness.

“There is a SICK conspiracy going on against AI and Data Centers, and the only one that is happy about it is China,” Trump said.

That position puts the administration at odds with parts of the technology industry that are asking for additional oversight even as companies continue pouring billions into AI infrastructure.

On the other hand, Vice President JD Vance said Americans should not be afraid of AI but acknowledged the administration wants to regulate the technology “smartly,” while warning that the U.S. remains in an AI competition with China.

Microsoft, meanwhile, released a draft code of conduct Monday emphasizing that AI systems should remain under meaningful human control, including the ability to correct or shut down systems when necessary, reports Reuters.

As AI becomes an increasingly important economic and political issue ahead of the midterm elections, the divide is sharpening: technology leaders are calling for more safeguards, while the Trump administration is betting that speed and scale will keep America ahead.