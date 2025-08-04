Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Trump Goes After ‘Racist Sleazebag’ Charlamagne Tha God For Criticizing His Presidency Charlamagne Tha God has become Donald Trump's new target after criticizing him on Fox News.







Charlamagne Tha God has gotten President Donald Trump all riled up after criticizing his second presidential term during an appearance on Fox News.

The Breakfast Club host caught Trump’s attention recently after appearing on the president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump’s, Fox News show, My View, where he openly criticized Trump’s current presidency and explained why he wouldn’t give him a passing grade for a second term.

“I wouldn’t give it a good rating simply because the least of us are still being impacted the worst,” Charlamagne said, later noting how he will benefit from Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, but “There’s going to be so many people that’s hurt by that bill,” he said.

With Charlamagne appearing on Lara Trump’s show, it didn’t take too long before the president took to his Truth Social platform to accuse the radio host of being a “racist sleazebag” who shouldn’t be allowed to use the word “God” in his name.

“The very wonderful and talented Lara Trump, whose show is a big ratings success, put racist sleazebag Charlamagne ‘The God,’” Trump wrote on Aug. 3. “Why is he allowed to use the word ‘GOD’ when describing himself?”

“He’s a low-IQ individual, has no idea what words are coming out of his mouth, and knows nothing about me or what I have done, like just ending 5 Wars, including a 31-year bloodbath between the Republic of the Congo and Rwanda.”

Trump targets “racist sleazebag” Charlamagne on Truth Social: pic.twitter.com/PIsJ5GF9eT — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 3, 2025

Building on his criticism, Charlamagne also expressed his belief that “traditional conservatives” will reclaim the Republican Party from Trump’s Make America Great Again movement, especially amid internal divisions over Trump’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

“I think there’s a political coup going on right now in the Republican Party that people aren’t paying attention to,” Charlamagne said. “I think this Epstein thing is going to be a way for traditional conservatives to take their party back. I really do. I think that they know this is the issue that has gotten the base riled up, the MAGA base isn’t letting this issue go, and for the first time, they can probably take their party back and not piss off the MAGA base. I think they’re going to do that.”

In response, Trump highlighted what he considers his key accomplishments during his second term and criticized Charlamagne for backing Democrats such as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“He didn’t know that, or India and Pakistan, or wiping out Iran’s nuclear capabilities, or closing the horrendous open Border, or creating the greatest economy, where prices and Inflation have come way down,” Trump wrote.

“But this dope, Charlamagne, would vote for Sleepy Joe or Kamala? Remember, one year ago our Country was DEAD, now it’s the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World. MAGA!!!”

After Trump’s social media rant, Charlamagne fired back on August 4 by naming the president his latest Donkey of the Day. In his sharp response, Charlamagne fact-checked Trump’s Truth Social post using verified data about the wars Trump claimed to have ended and highlighted that borders remain open to asylum seekers, with ICE detaining individuals beyond the “illegals and criminals” Trump promised to deport.

“Donkey of the Day goes to President Donald J. Trump” – Charlamagne on this morning’s “The Breakfast Club” pic.twitter.com/l2v2eAiF8N — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 4, 2025

RELATED CONTENT: ELEVATING YOUR EXCELLENCE: Benjamin Crump Is The Relentless Advocate For Justice And Civil Rights