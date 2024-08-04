by Daniel Johnson Trump Claims To Have Debate Deal With Fox News, Harris Campaign Disagrees Kamala Harris, however, said she will be attending the debate previously established by the Biden campaign, whether or not Trump shows up.









Although the Republican Party nominee Donald Trump claimed on Aug. 2 to have a deal in place with Fox News to host a debate, the Harris campaign cast doubt on that assertion on Aug. 3, and indicated that Trump needed to honor the deal that was already in place with President Joe Biden.

According to the Washington Post, Trump claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris agreed to a debate on Sept. 4 on Fox News, saying on his Truth Social account that the previously agreed to debate had been “terminated” because Biden dropped out of the race.

The Harris campaign, however, said that regardless of whatever deal Trump says he made with Fox News, they will be attending the debate previously established by the Biden campaign, whether or not Trump shows up.

Michael Tyler, a campaign spokesperson for the Harris campaign, issued a statement to the Washington Post, “Donald Trump is running scared and trying to back out of the debate he already agreed to and running straight to Fox News to bail him out. He needs to stop playing games and show up to the debate he already committed to on Sept 10. Mr. Anytime, anywhere, anyplace should have no problem with that unless he’s too scared to show up on the 10th.”

Harris, meanwhile, made her own social media post on Twitter/X wherein she committed to the Sept. 10 ABC News debate.

“It’s interesting how “any time, any place” becomes “one specific time, one specific safe space.”

Harris continued, “I’ll be there on September 10th, like he agreed to. I hope to see him there.” Harris wrote.

According to the New York Times, Trump has raised issues with ABC News on several occasions, most recently at a combative appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists Conference in Chicago. During the interview, the former president chastised ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott and complained about the network that employs her.

