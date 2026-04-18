News by Kandiss Edwards Shocker! Trump Describes White House DoorDash Delivery, Other Stunts, As ‘Tacky’ Trump concluded his remarks by asserting that while his team’s PR tactics might be unconventional, they have helped him win "by landslides."







At an April 16 discussion in Las Vegas, President Donald Trump admitted that a viral White House delivery from a “DoorDash Grandma” earlier this week was “a little tacky” and “embarrassing,” even as he praised the stunt for aiding in him winning “landslide” elections.

Speaking about tax policy, Trump reflected on the afternoon event when Sharon Simmons, a grandmother of 10 from Arkansas, delivered two bags of McDonald’s directly to the Oval Office. The event was staged to highlight the first anniversary of the administration’s “No Tax on Tips” policy.

Simmons said the policy allowed her to keep an extra $11,000, which she said helped to pay for her husband’s cancer treatments. But Trump was not a fan of the orchestrated delivery, CSPAN reported.

“I met a wonderful woman named Sharon Simmons… a grandmother driving DoorDash,” Trump told the crowd. “She delivered McDonald’s to the Oval Office. It was a little bit of a—you know, I mean, to be honest, it was a little tacky,” Trump said.

President Trump on Door Dash delivery to Oval Office: "It was a little tacky." pic.twitter.com/ychnNJLz0f — CSPAN (@cspan) April 17, 2026

The “DoorDash Grandma” moment was intended to humanize the “One Big Beautiful Bill”—passed earlier this year—but the event drew sharp criticism from economic analysts and media outlets.

Critics argued that a 58-year-old grandmother working gig jobs to cover medical bills for her husband’s Stage 3 cancer is not an example of “flexibility” but rather a “cautionary tale” as ailing elders should not be struggling in the workplace.

Further controversy arose when iternet investigators questioned if Simmons was a paid actress and MAGA plant. The White House maintained she is a legitimate gig worker selected to represent the benefits of the tax policy.

Trump concluded his remarks in Las Vegas by pivoting back to the economy, asserting that while his team’s PR tactics might be unconventional, they have helped him win “by landslides.”

RELATED CONTENT: ‘We Didn’t Forget:’ Democrats Continue To Call For Trump To Be Removed From Office Despite Iran Ceasefire