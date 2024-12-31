Politics by Mitti Hicks Trump Endorses Mike Johnson For Another Term As House Speaker But his path to another term is not a sure thing.







Less than three weeks before he takes office, President-elect Donald Trump has endorsed Mike Johnson (R-LA) for another term as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The endorsement comes as Johnson faces challenges in his own party.

“He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN. Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement,” Trump wrote Monday on Truth Social, his social media platform.

“Thank you, President Trump! As always, I’m honored and humbled by your support,” Johnson said. “Together, we will quickly deliver on your America First agenda and usher in the new golden age of America. The American people demand and deserve that we waste no time. Let’s get to work!”

Johnson is facing some opposition over his leadership. Congress is set to vote on Friday, Jan. 3. Johnson can only afford to lose two votes from Republicans, who have a slim lead in the House.

Democrats are expected to vote against Johnson, and Republican Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie said earlier this month that he would not vote for Johnson, according to The Hill.

I respect and support President Trump, but his endorsement of Mike Johnson is going to work out about as well as his endorsement of Speaker Paul Ryan. We’ve seen Johnson partner with the democrats to send money to Ukraine, authorize spying on Americans, and blow the budget. pic.twitter.com/6Y7GAkcBzJ — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 30, 2024

However, Trump’s endorsement could give Johnson the boost he needs.

“With tight margins and many unpredictable members, nothing is a lock. But Speaker Johnson is in an exceptionally strong position,” South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson told Politico.

Where Is Johnson’s Opposition Coming From?

Many House Republicans are reportedly questioning Johnson’s ability to lead after the incoming president and Musk, who Trump put in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency to advise him on government spending, stopped a deal Republicans reached with Democrats that would keep the government open and avoid a shutdown, The Guardian reports.

Trump called for an increase in the federal debt ceiling, but 38 House Republicans voted against the revised bill. A bill passed at the eleventh hour without Trump’s demands to increase the debt ceiling.

Massie isn’t the only one who is doubting Johnson. Indiana Congresswoman Victoria Spartz told The Hill she wants the next speaker to commit publicly to several demands for fiscal conservatism.

I understand why President Trump is endorsing Speaker Johnson as he did Speaker Ryan, which is definitely important. However, we still need to get assurances that @SpeakerJohnson won’t sell us out to the swamp.



Donald Trump endorses Paul Ryan, John McCain https://t.co/Xa0tcTKpWk — Rep. Victoria Spartz (@RepSpartz) December 30, 2024

RELATED CONTENT: Alicia Keys To Receive 2024 Dr. Dre Global Impact Award At Recording Academy Honors

