Donald Trump Could Become Nobel Peace Prize Winner Thanks To MAGA Lawmaker’s Nomination

A number of Republican lawmakers have called for President Donald Trump to win the Nobel Peace Prize for ceasefire efforts in the Israel-Iran conflict, with one Georgia lawmaker submitting a nomination, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter announced on X that he submitted a letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, which narrows down the candidates, to formally nominate the indicted president. He called the President’s role “historic.” “I just nominated @realDonaldTrump for the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his historic role in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Iran and preventing the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism from obtaining the most lethal weapon on the planet,” he wrote.

I just nominated @realDonaldTrump for the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his historic role in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Iran and preventing the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism from obtaining the most lethal weapon on the planet.… — Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) June 24, 2025

In the letter, Carter continued to praise Trump’s work, saying he demonstrated both “courage and clarity.” “President Trump took bold action to ultimately champion peace through strength and facilitate a ceasefire framework that brought hostilities to a halt. In a statement that has since reverberated around the globe, President Trump announced the terms of a complete and total ceasefire agreement, commending both Israel and Iran for their courage to end the war,” the congressman wrote.

“In a region plagued by historical animosity and political volatility, such a breakthrough demands both courage and clarity. President Trump demonstrated both, offering the world a rare glimpse of hope. For these reasons, I respectfully submit this nomination for Donald J. Trump, 47th President of the United States, to be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize.”

The prominent Trump ally wasn’t the only MAGA ally to push Trump toward the Nobel line. Ohio’s Sen. Bernie Moreno also proposed Trump should receive the Nobel Peace Prize after introducing a June 25 resolution arguing the strikes “brought about a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.”

But not everyone is feeling Trump’s name being added to the prestigious list of winners that includes the likes of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., former President Barack Obama, and former president of Liberia, Ellen Eugenia Johnson Sirleaf. According to Newsweek, Oleksandr Merezhko, the head of Ukraine’s parliamentary foreign committee, withdrew the president’s nomination after he felt the leader let peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow fall under the radar.

He said he “lost any sort of faith and belief” in Trump.

The committee is scheduled to dial down on the list of candidates before the winner is announced in October 2025. While there have been controversial names on the list like Adolf Hitler, Nihon Hidankyo, a Japanese organization that hosts survivors of the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, won in 2024 for activism against nuclear weapons.

RELATED CONTENT: Obama Accepts Nobel Peace Prize