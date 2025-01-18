Politics by Daniel Johnson After Trump Moved His Inauguration Inside, The Internet Had Jokes On social media, users had a different reaction to the abrupt change to inauguration plans, and made jokes about Trump’s obsession with crowd size.







After President-elect Donald Trump abruptly ordered his Jan. 20 inauguration moved inside on Jan. 17, those who had ordered tickets were left scrambling, while those who are opposed to the returning president had jokes related to his well-documented obsession with crowd sizes on social media.

According to The Washington Post, Trump indicated on his social media platform that the parade would also be moved inside, to Capital One Arena, but both local and federal officials provided no update on the plans for the procession.

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, a bipartisan group tasked with planning the inauguration, stated in an email to staff on Jan. 17 that the 220,000 tickets they had distributed will now become commemorative tickets, due to the inability of most ticketed guests to attend the ceremony in person.

On social media, however, users had a different reaction to the abrupt change to inauguration plans, and made jokes about Trump’s obsession with crowd size.

LMAOOOOO, trump's inauguration is moving indoors because Mother Nature said fuck you tiny hands, now he will NEVER beat President Obama's crowd size! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Bhsqcp4Nn7 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) January 17, 2025

Epic shade from Tim Walz on Donald Trump moving his inauguration indoors because he can't handle the cold.



🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/kSRISowiNF — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) January 17, 2025

Many people are saying that the REAL reason trump's inauguration is going to be inside is because he knew he was going to have a puny crowd size.



Punk ass bitch. pic.twitter.com/L51gH03V7n — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) January 18, 2025

https://twitter.com/ChrisDJackson/status/1880300088159047958?s=19

https://twitter.com/ArtCandee/status/1880303063258530018?s=19

In addition, there was also a planned protest of the President-elect, similar to the 2017 Women’s March, this time including a larger tent of protestors, including pro-Palestinian coalitions, labor groups, and socialist movements.

The group still plans to protest because they oppose Trump and his agenda, which one organizer said was a “billionaire agenda, which is a far right extremist agenda.”

Brian Becker, the executive director of the ANSWER Coalition, one of the groups organizing the protest, told the Washington Post, “Just because the weather is a little colder doesn’t stop the urgency of a popular mobilization in support of immigrant families.”

Becker also alluded to Ronald Regan’s 1985 inauguration, which he also protested against, and was also moved indoors due to concerns over cold weather.

“This isn’t the first time something like this has happened, where the government goes indoors or cancels, and a progressive movement stays outside and continues to mobilize and protest,” Becker said.

According to NBC News, Trump supporters who traveled to Washington D.C. to see their man at the inauguration are disappointed.

Some, like Oklahomans Ken Robinson and Harry Troyer, believe having it inside makes it less of a marquee event, as they told the outlet.

“We might as well stay at home and watch it on TV. I’m kind of disappointed, to be honest with you,” Robinson explained. “We came here to watch it in person. We don’t really care to watch it on a Jumbotron.”

Troyer chimed in, “Cold ain’t gonna hurt nobody. We have farms, and we don’t get to not feed the cows ’cause it’s cold.”

Jose Granado, who traveled from Miami, told NBC News that spending money on plane tickets and other accommodations only to have the event moved inside was kind of deflating.

“We made all of the plans and all of the arrangements to come up and be a part of this event, and…it’s kind of a bummer,” Granado said.

