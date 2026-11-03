(Photo: Getty Images) Politics by Selena Hill Trump May Have Triggered A Political ‘Blacklash” Among Black Voters In The South From Mississippi to Georgia, Black voters are showing up in unprecedented numbers.







Black voters across the South are making their presence felt ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, with early voting activity pointing to a significant increase in participation across several states. The growing movement, which POLITICO describes as a “Blacklash,” reflects mounting frustration over economic conditions, political redistricting, and the gutting of the Voting Rights Act.

According to POLITICO’s Jonathan Martin, Black voter participation has accelerated in states including Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Louisiana. The increased engagement follows President Donald Trump’s return to the White House, Republican-led redistricting efforts, and the Supreme Court’s decision weakening protections under the Voting Rights Act.

Former President Bill Clinton addressed the political implications during a campaign appearance in Tupelo, Mississippi, where he supported Democratic Senate candidate Scott Colom.

“Trump has tried to neuter them,” Clinton said of Black voters. He also criticized the Trump’s administration’s approach to the Justice Department, saying it had become “a political operation, not a justice operation.”

Economic concerns are also contributing to voter frustration. Rising grocery and gas prices, healthcare concerns, and the financial effects of federal policy changes have become recurring topics among Black voters and community leaders. Eddie Boykin, an Air Force veteran and pastor in Lancaster, South Carolina, described the financial pressure his congregation faces.

“The current government has attacked almost every income stream that this community has to survive,” Boykin said. Summarizing what he has witnessed among church members, he added, “It’s money — they’re hurting.”

Meanwhile, redistricting has become another significant point of concern. In Mississippi, an unsuccessful effort to redraw congressional boundaries in a way that would have threatened Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson’s seat generated strong community reactions.

“People were like, ‘Holy moly, why are y’all saying he can’t be our congressman? Why don’t you just beat him? Why you gotta draw the lines up to say that we don’t get to pick our person?,'” said Scott Colom, the Democratic nominee in the 2026 Senate election in Mississippi.

Democratic pollster Terrance Woodbury, who has studied Black voter engagement, said traditional measures of enthusiasm do not necessarily capture the motivation behind participation. Instead, he asked voters how much power they believed their ballots had to make a difference. One participant offered a memorable comparison between voting and taking out the trash. As Woodbury recalled, “If you don’t do it, s–t starts to stink around here.”

The increased participation comes as Southern political campaigns compete for voters in states where racial demographics and turnout have long shaped electoral outcomes. Republican strategist Mark Harris acknowledged the unusual participation patterns, saying, “We’re looking at the potential of presidential-level Black turnout.”