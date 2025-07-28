Politics by Daniel Johnson As Epstein Questions Swirl, Trump Posts Meme Of Himself And JD Vance Chasing Obama In OJ’s Bronco Trump has shifted focus back to a familiar political target: former President Barack Obama.







As questions continue to circulate about Donald Trump’s past association with Jeffrey Epstein and the Epstein list he previously said he would release during his campaign, Trump has instead shifted focus back to a familiar political target: former President Barack Obama.

In his latest salvo of attacks toward Obama, Trump accused him of treason, which the former president, who rarely comments on anything the Trump administration says, responded to by calling his accusations “bizarre,” in a statement from his office.

On social media, Trump posted a meme that depicts the former president as O.J. Simpson and himself and Vice President JD Vance as the police officers chasing Obama in a scene similar to Simpson’s infamous 1994 low-speed police chase.

The response on social media has ranged from laughter to fact-checking to outrage, depending on where those offering commentary sit on the political spectrum.

Trump shared a deranged meme showing Obama behind the wheel of the white Ford Bronco in O.J. Simpson’s 1994 car chase.https://t.co/kJB1Vxd7Lf — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 26, 2025

According to The New York Times, Trump’s base had been furious with him over their perception of his decision to renege on his promise to release the Epstein files. Somewhat ironically, after The Wall Street Journal reported on a lewd drawing that Trump allegedly sent Epstein, his base came back to his defense as he filed a lawsuit against the outlet and then crowed about it in a post to his Truth Social account.

“This lawsuit is filed not only on behalf of your favorite President, ME, but also in order to continue standing up for ALL Americans who will no longer tolerate the abusive wrongdoings of the Fake News Media,” Trump wrote.

On July 22, while in Scotland, Trump told reporters that he believed Obama had committed treason by manipulating evidence to go after him.

“It’s there. He’s guilty. They – this was treason. This was every word you can think of. They tried to steal the election,” Trump told reporters.

According to Jenna McLaughlin, NPR’s cybersecurity correspondent, the assertions from both Trump and Tulsi Gabbard are inconsistent with the truth.

“Gabbard appears to be conflating two separate things. The intelligence officials who wrote this report never said that Russia hacked the election. They said that Russia had attempted to influence the election, using disinformation on social media, hack and leak campaigns of the Clinton camp’s emails, bot farms, things like that — all things that have been made public over the years,” McLaughlin said.

