A Rude Awakening: New Poll Shows Half Of Americans Feel Trump’s Administration Isn’t Committed to Protecting Rights 

A new poll reveals that Americans don’t feel their freedoms and rights are being protected as the Trump administration promised to do on the campaign trail, ABC News reports.

Data with high numbers from Ipsos’ Knowledge Panel point the finger at President Donald Trump for not being committed to protecting their birth-given rights. Sixty-one percent of survey participants feel their freedom of the press is protected, while 57% think freedom of speech is at risk, and 56% feel the administration has slacked on a fair criminal justice system and elections.

Close to half don’t think the president is committed to protecting freedom of religion, but 73% are not concerned about the right to bear arms, saying the team is committed to protecting that freedom.

Survey results became divisive when asked which political party — Republicans or Democrats — has their best interests at heart. Fifty-three percent of American voters think the Democratic Party is committed to protecting freedom of the press and speech, while 52% say freedom of religion is protected, and 51% thank the party for staying committed to protecting free and fair elections. A majority of Republican voters think Trump has stayed true to his promise of protecting all rights, but most Democrats and independents say otherwise.

It’s not just Democratic and Republican voters who are dialing back on Trump, but Black and Latino voters have expressed feeling alienated by his agenda. A poll from the nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) and the Brookings Institution highlights a majority that don’t recognize the country they live in anymore. Black and Latino Americans are the most dissatisfied demographic with the direction the country is headed, according to Axios.

Fifty-three percent of Black and 56% of Latinos — a record high for the poll — say they feel like “strangers in their own country.” Their feelings may come from the Trump administration downplaying diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives that cater to Black Americans, citing them as being “anti-white.” Since taking office in January, stories of slavery and Black excellence have been purged from federal websites, in addition to Smithsonian museums being under review to remove images of “woke” ideology.

Additional feelings could spring from the massive anti-immigration moves seen in metro cities across the country by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. Agents have faced allegations and viral social media videos of racially profiling both Black and Latino people, detaining U.S. citizens during raids.

However, some Americans have identified some ways for the country to get back to normal, with one in three supporting political violence. Following the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in September 2025, 70% disagree with violence, but 30% feel that it is the best way, going up 11 points from April 2024.

