Trump Signs Executive Order Recognizing Only Sex, Not Gender; Also Ends Federal DEI Programs One order now only recognizes two biological sexes instead of gender.







On his first day in office, President Donald Trump began a sweep of eliminating progressive policies through multiple executive orders.

One declared that the United States now only recognizes two biological sexes, male and female. Part of the Trump administration’s “restoring sanity” agenda, the effort requires the government and official documentation, including passports and licenses, to use the term sex instead of gender.

Under the order, deemed as “Defending women from gender ideology extremism and restoring biological truth to the federal government,” taxpayer funds can no longer be used for gender-affirming or transitional health care. Furthermore, the ruling aadds “privacy in intimate spaces,” removing those not biologically considered a woman from women’s prisons and single-sex shelters for the group.

“Accordingly, my Administration will defend women’s rights and protect freedom of conscience by using clear and accurate language and policies that recognize women are biologically female, and men are biologically male,” detailed the order.

The sweeping regulation directly retracts policies made to ensure the federal recognition of trans and nonbinary people. President Joe Biden had legalized the marking of a gender-neutral “X” on one’s passport. Now, agencies and federal employees must adhere to these new changes in the coming weeks, removing any language that promotes anything other than the “biologically distinct sexes.”

His other executive order cracking down on inclusive policies also eliminated “radical and wasteful” federal DEI programs. The order deemed Biden’s federally mandated programs as “illegal” and “immoral.” Specifically, Trump mentioned Biden’s EO 13985 on “Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government.”

“Pursuant to Executive Order 13985 and follow-on orders, nearly every Federal agency and entity submitted “Equity Action Plans” to detail the ways that they have furthered DEIs infiltration of the Federal Government,” Trump’s new order stated. “The public release of these plans demonstrated immense public waste and shameful discrimination. That ends today. Americans deserve a government committed to serving every person with equal dignity and respect and to expending precious taxpayer resources only on making America great.”

Trump has now ordered the removal of all initiatives and mandates promoting these equity plans. This ruling also extends to “environmental justice,” left in quotes, programs, and offices. This will also incur a further investigation into revised roles to see if renaming occurred following Trump’s win to ensure their future under his new administration.

The order will terminate all DEI, DEIA, and environmental justice positions and programs in all federal agencies and departments. Leaders must begin taking action on this matter to address “shameful discrimination” within 60 days.

