News by Sharelle B. McNair White House Snubs Joe Biden By Using Autopen Image Instead Of Presidential Portrait In the ‘Presidential Walk of Fame’ The move also drew criticism from former Downing Street press secretary Alistair Campbell, calling it “sick” and “anti-American.”







In a petty move from President Donald Trump, the portrait of former President Joe Biden was replaced by an image of an autopen in the new “Presidential Walk of Fame” in the White House’s West Wing.

First posted on the White House’s official X account, the image is placed between the two photos of Trump’s term. A picture of Trump admiring his decor work was also posted.

According to ABC News, the 47th president has been an outspoken critic of Biden’s use of the autopen, a standard method used for signing and executing official documents when signers are unavailable. Often used on Capitol Hill by lawmakers, the autopen has been openly used at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. by former presidents on both sides of the political aisle.

Trump has openly criticized his predecessor for his use of the autopen, claiming he only used it because he didn’t understand the legislation or pardons he was signing. He also pushed for the technology to be null and void. However, Biden wasn’t shy in pushing back on Trump’s accusations. “Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency. I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations,” he said in a statement.

“Any suggestion that I didn’t is ridiculous and false.”

The video on social media pans to the row of former leaders, ranging from the late Jimmy Carter to Ronald Reagan to Barack Obama. While some applauded the president’s sense of humor, others, like Chris Meagher, a former deputy press secretary in the Biden Administration, criticized the White House, saying they have better things to do. “Continually impressed at how laser-focused the White House continues to be on Trump’s ‘Day One’ promise to lower prices and all the steps they’re taking to make life easier for families struggling to get by,” he said, according to Time.

A video from the White House showed a portrait of Joe Biden replaced by a picture of an Auto Pen.



Full story: https://t.co/FO8c47DQCD pic.twitter.com/LcKnuHMDiI — Newsweek (@Newsweek) September 25, 2025

The move also drew criticism from former Downing Street press secretary Alistair Campbell, adviser to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom for news media, calling it “sick” and “anti-American.” But this is not the first time Trump has snubbed former leaders. In June 2025, the White House replaced a portrait of the former first lady, Secretary of State, and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton with a red, white, and blue painting of Trump. Shortly after, in August, portraits of former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and George H.W. Bush were moved from the White House entryway to a less prominent area.

Trump has been criticized for his bold new construction of the White House, including the destruction of the iconic Rose Garden by paving over the grass and placing tables with umbrellas to host dinners, as well as the addition of a grand ballroom.

RELATED CONTENT: Tyler Smith Aims To Be First Gen Z Man Elected To Texas House, Vows To Fight For Families