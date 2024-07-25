Trump Supporter, Amber Rose, Seen Attacking Reality TV Star Joseline Hernandez

Amber Rose’s appearance at the RNC last week appears to have reignited the discussion about her ongoing feud with Joseline Hernandez. The women appeared on Season 2 of College Hill: Celebrity Edition, when they got into a heated argument after Hernandez questioned Rose’s racial identity.

TMZ obtained footage that never made it to air, which shows Rose attacking her co-star, repeatedly punching her in the face.

BET aired the lead-up to the fight when Hernandez accused Rose of denying her Blackness.

“Your problem is that you really want to be a white girl,” the Love and Hip-Hop alum said. “Your problem is that you really don’t even want to be Black.”

The Slut Walk founder then walked up to Hernandez and appeared to hit her. The clip then cut to a disclaimer stating that College Hill does not condone violence.

Several social media users referenced the incident after Rose publicly endorsed Donald Trump in May.

“I guess Joseline was right about Amber Rose” one user wrote.

After the altercation, both women were suspended from the show. But the newly-released footage caused some fans to question BET’s decision.

“I’m mad Amber Rose won this tussle but Joseline should not have been kicked out!.”

“It’s wild Joseline was expelled though, given that White Lady was the aggressor.“

After the episode aired in June of last year, fans demanded that BET+ show the rest of the footage, which was filmed at Alabama State University. The network stood beside their decision.

“We remain unwavering in our decision not to air the footage, as our network does not condone violence in any form. Furthermore, we hold the HBCU experience in the highest regard, recognizing its vital role in fostering Black excellence and pride within our community,” the outlet said in a statement to TMZ.

