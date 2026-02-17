News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Trump Called Out After Saying New White House Ballroom Will Be Used For Future Inaugurations Donald Trump is drawing backlash after suggesting his proposed White House ballroom could host future presidential inaugurations.







Donald Trump is facing backlash after touting his controversial White House ballroom and claiming it could host future inaugurations, a decision critics note isn’t his alone to make.

In a Feb. 10 post on Truth Social, Donald Trump shared renderings of the proposed grand ballroom, claiming it was “on budget and ahead of schedule,” even as the East Wing renovation remains tied up in court and far from approved to proceed.

“When completed, it will be the finest Ballroom ever built anywhere in the World, one that has been sought by Presidents for over 150 years — and now they are getting THE BEST!” he wrote. “Because of its unprecedented structural, safety, and security features, it will also be used for future Presidential Inaugurations.”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 01:41 PM EST 02.10.26



Two views of the Great Ballroom being built on the site of our wonderful White House — It is on budget, and ahead of schedule! When completed, it will be the finest Ballroom ever built anywhere in the World, one that has… pic.twitter.com/AHun08bOsh — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) February 10, 2026

It didn’t take long for Trump’s boasting to reach Threads, where one Instagram user accused him of having no real understanding of how inaugurations work.

“Additional proof that Trump doesn’t understand separation of powers OR the symbolism of the US Capitol as the location of inaugurations,” the user wrote.

According to the Library of Congress, presidential inaugurations have been held at the U.S. Capitol since 1829, most often on its west front, a tradition that began with Ronald Reagan and has continued ever since. Earlier ceremonies were held on the east steps, and while the U.S. Constitution outlines the presidential oath, it does not specify where inaugurations must take place.

Now that Trump has suggested future inaugurations could take place in a proposed White House grand ballroom, critics online are pushing back against the claim.

“Who is he to say future presidents want to be inaugurated there?” one Threads user asked. “Probably in his mind, the matter of crowd size on the Mall would be eliminated! Plus, how is a pile of rubble ‘on target’? Dementia grasping tightly.”

“Presidential inaugurations will be at the Capitol, so the general public can view should they choose. Not just corporate donors bribing the incoming administration,” another user exclaimed.

The fate of the ballroom project remains uncertain after the National Trust for Historic Preservation filed a lawsuit in December against Donald Trump’s proposed East Wing demolition, arguing the move violated preservation laws. The group is asking a federal court to halt construction until the required legal reviews, including a public comment period, are completed.

RELATED CONTENT: Barack Obama Slams ‘Clown Show’ Politics, Calls Trump Ape Post A Distraction As He Warns Of Eroding Decorum