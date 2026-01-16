News by Kandiss Edwards No Real-ID, No Problem: TSA Will Confirm Your Identity—For A Price Adult passengers may pay a $45 fee to use TSA ConfirmID.







The Transportation Security Administration will launch a new identity verification service, TSA ConfirmID, on Feb. 1.

Under the program, adult passengers who do not present an acceptable form of ID, such as a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, passport, or another TSA-approved credential, may pay a $45 fee to use TSA ConfirmID to confirm their identity and proceed through the security checkpoint, according to the agency.

Travelers using the process may face additional screening and potential delays at security.

The $45 identity-verification fee covers a 10-day period; travelers are advised to pay in advance to reduce the risk of delays at security checkpoints. TSA said the process at the checkpoint can take up to 30 minutes and might delay boarding if travelers arrive just before their flight.

To pay in advance and avoid missing flights, customers can go to Pay.gov before arriving at the airport. After clicking “pay now,” they can enter their legal name, the start date for 10-day period, and a valid payment method for the $45 fee.

From there, passengers will fill out the form presented, make sure to keep the receipt and any other confirmation information.

Once passengers reach the TSA checkpoint, they will be asked for a printed or electronic copy of their TSA ConfirmID receipt to begin the identity verification process.

The ConfirmID option was introduced after the REAL ID law’s full enforcement on May 7, 2025, under requirements adopted from federal law that set minimum security standards for state-issued identification used for domestic air travel, according to federal guidelines and reporting.

Acceptable forms of identification at TSA security checkpoints include REAL ID-compliant licenses, U.S. passports, military IDs, permanent resident cards, and other federally approved credentials, according to federal travel guidance. Travelers without any acceptable ID can still attempt to fly only after completing ConfirmID’s verification and paying the fee.

TSA ConfirmID does not replace the requirement to carry valid identification but provides an alternative path for travelers who might have lost or forgotten their credentials, the agency’s online guidance says. The emphasis remains on ensuring compliance with identification standards to maintain security and efficiency at airport screening checkpoints.

