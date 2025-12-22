News by Sharelle B. McNair Reporter Unveils Secret Partnership Between TSA, ICE To Align With Trump’s Anti-Immigration Policies While there is no scale on how effective the partnership has been, DHS says this shouldn't be a shock to anyone.







New reports have come out with claims that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is secretly working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to arrest alleged illegal immigrants at America’s airports.

A bombshell report from New York Times reporter Hamed Aleaziz unveiled evidence that TSA is quietly helping ICE by reporting the names of every passenger who comes through security. Amid curiosity following the arrest of 19-year-old Any Lucia López Belloza at Boston Logan International Airport before Thanksgiving 2025, and subsequent deportation to Honduras, Aleaziz uncovered the partnership.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said ICE sends a list of individuals — people who they have been looking for to arrest — with deportation orders to TSA. Aleaziz says that then TSA gets to work on travel days.

“TSA is then using that list to see if any of those people are flying on a given day,” he said. “If they are, that information is forwarded to ICE and from there, they can find them, arrest them and then quickly deport them.”

While there is no scale on how effective the partnership has been, DHS says this shouldn’t be a shock to anyone. “Back in February, Secretary Noem reversed the horrendous Biden-era policy that allowed aliens in our country illegally to jet around our country and do so without identification. Under President Trump, TSA and DHS will no longer tolerate this,” a DHS spokesperson said in a statement, according to People.

“This administration is working diligently to ensure that aliens in our country illegally can no longer fly unless it is out of our country to self-deport.”

However, after speaking to a former ICE agent, the reporter said in one section of the U.S., the agency received roughly 100 to 200 leads over the summer of 2025 regarding alleged illegal immigration. As a result, agents arrested 75% of those individuals, a figure Aleaziz suggests could have a widespread impact on travelers.

President Donald Trump’s deportation effort — which he called “the largest mass deportation operation of illegal immigrants that Kamala Harris has allowed into this country” after getting elected — has received criticism from Democratic leaders and immigration advocacy groups around the world.

He has launched attacks on some of America’s major cities, including Charlotte, North Carolina; Chicago; and Minneapolis, which have resulted in lawsuits, as many people arrested were U.S. citizens.

But it doesn’t look like the partnerships stopped at TSA. Before being blocked by a federal court in November, DHS released information that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agreed to provide tax data for undocumented immigrants.

