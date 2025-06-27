Entrepreneurship by Mitti Hicks TSP Live, The ‘HBCU Homecoming For Black Businesses,’ Returns To Atlanta TSP Live is dedicated to helping close the wealth gap by empowering Black-owned businesses.







The community of ambitious and successful Black entrepreneurs, known as Traffic Sales & Profit (TSP), is celebrating 10 years of Black empowerment through Black entrepreneurship. Co-Founders Lamar and Ronnie Tyler have helped train over 40,000 Black entrepreneurs worldwide, with proven strategies that enable businesses to reach their first six figures, seven figures, and beyond.

The TSP co-founders are celebrating 10 years with the organization’s signature event, TSP Live. The event, dubbed the “HBCU Homecoming for Black Businesses,” has returned to Atlanta for the 10th anniversary.

The Tylers are bringing together the nation’s top Black entrepreneurs for a weekend that celebrates legacy, impact, and transformation. TSP Live is dedicated to helping close the wealth gap by empowering Black-owned businesses.

How TSP Live Helps Black Entrepreneurs

According to organizers, the stories of struggling Black businesses are often front and center. TSP events, such as TSP Live, showcase the success of Black businesses. Speakers for TSP Live 2025 represent the gifts, brilliance, and breakthroughs of Black entrepreneurs who have successfully scaled their businesses.

In TSP’s mission to not gatekeep information, speakers and panelists share industry insights with other Black business owners who need tools to grow their businesses with clarity, confidence, and excellence.

New for this year is the inaugural TSP Pitch Competition, which awards $10,000 and national exposure to a rising entrepreneur. Alfred Edmond Jr., BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s senior vice president and executive editor, was tapped as a judge for the competition. There is also a 10th Anniversary Black-Tie Gala, which officially closes out the three-day event with special surprise guests and a toast to Black Businesses.

Black entrepreneurs for this year’s event represent those with successful brick-and-mortar stores, popular e-commerce brands, and more.

“The event is specifically designed to help business owners and entrepreneurs shift their mindsets, implement winning strategies, and successfully execute them to see results in as little as seven days,” said organizers in a statement. “The event also provides them with access to the tools and resources they need to reach their first six, seven, or eight figures in profit.”

Speakers for 2025 include Vusi Thembekway, founder and CEO of MyGrowthFund, a pan-African impact investment firm; Charis Jones, CEO and founder of the lifestyle brand Sassy Jones; Jamal Miller, co-founder of marriedandyoung.com; Ashley Kirkwood, founder of Speak Your Way To Cash; and many more.

