TSU Shuts Down MAGA Audacity After Conservative Debate Group Sparks Outrage

Two MAGA supporters who took to Tennessee State University (TSU) to debate Black students were escorted off campus after sparking outrage among the student body.

A viral video shared across social media captures the chaos at TSU on Sept. 23, when two men in MAGA hats carrying signs reading “DEI should be illegal” and “Deport all illegals now” sparked heated debates with students. Things quickly turned hostile, with students demanding their removal before campus police escorted the pair off school grounds.

Here another video shout by A TSU students: On September 23, 2025, a group of unauthorized individuals wearing "Make America Great Again" (#MAGA) hats and holding anti-#DEI and anti-#immigrant signs were escorted off the campus of #Tennessee State University (#TSU) by campus… pic.twitter.com/nkJaT0KOCu — BMB Empower Network (@BmbEmpower) September 24, 2025

Following the incident, the Nashville chapter of the NAACP released a statement identifying the uninvited guests as members of the group “Fearless Debates” who “targeted” an HBCU to spew their rhetoric that “echoes a long history of exclusion, racism, and systemic oppression.”

“They attempted to draw students into conversations centered on these messages, which were framed as debate but functioned as provocation,” the post read.

TSU later released a statement defending its students and clarifying that the group had no ties to the university and was not authorized to be on campus, which led to their removal.

“At all times, TSU students conducted themselves in a professional and respectful manner,” the TSU statement read. “The safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff remain our highest priority. TSU will continue to uphold university policies and ensure that campus remains a safe, welcoming and orderly environment for all members of our community.”

NASHVILLE – 2 guys in Red MAGA hats showed up on HBCU TSU’s campus uninvited, permitless, and set up a table with signs railing against DEI & undocumented immigrants.



Students confronted them without violence. Police moved them.



NAACP: “An intentional effort to antagonize” pic.twitter.com/uyHSt6SCAF — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) September 24, 2025

Social media accounts linked to the group claim inspiration from Charlie Kirk and share videos of TSU students shouting, filming, and following as campus police escorted them away. Footage also shows signs being snatched and flipped off, with one student reportedly holding a screwdriver. Critics in the comments accused the group of deliberately provoking students with inflammatory rhetoric.

“Why were you there in the first place? Trespassing is a crime,” one critic tweeted. “Yet, you will play the victim and monopolize on Kirk’s death. Death threats were made to HBCUs, and people suspect they may be from your side of the chessboard. You saw a prime opportunity to get viral videos. I have never seen a group of people who want to be victims so badly.”

