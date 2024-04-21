Nigerian Chess Champion Tunde Onakoya Sets Record With 60-Hour Marathon In NYC’s Times Square

Tunde Onakoya, a Nigerian chess champion and advocate for children’s education, reportedly broke a record for the longest chess marathon after he played in Times Square for 60 hours on April 19. The Guinness Book of World Records still needs to verify his feat, as that process can sometimes take more than two weeks.

Tunde Onakoya, a Nigerian chess champion and advocate for children’s education has broken a record for the longest chess marathon after he played in Times Square for 60 hours on April 19. The Guinness Book of World Records has not yet verified his feat as that process can sometimes take more than two weeks.

As CNN reports, Onakoya initially set his goal at 58 hours, which already would have surpassed the previous mark of 56 hours, nine minutes and 37 seconds that was set in 2018 by Norwegians Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad. On Twitter/X, Onakoya announced his intention to push for 60 hours, as well as what was inspiring his marathon chess session.

“We’re pushing to 60 hours, guys. We’re not stopping yet. Let’s keep going.” Onayoka wrote. “ We have a fundraising goal to meet for the education of African children around the world. This is our why – the reason we are doing this.”

Dear Shawn (@CoachShawnMar), there’s no world record without you. Together, for 60 hours, we showed the world what true collaboration means, trumping competition. We picked each other up during tough moments, both mentally and physically. And you did it with so much grace.



Onakoya’s matches against U.S. chess champion Shawn Martinez drew celebrities Adekunle Gold and Davido, Nigerian superstar musicians, and praise from Nigerian political figures like President Bola Tinubu. Tinubu congratulated Onakoya on his feat via social media.

“I celebrate this Nigerian Chess Champion and founder of Chess in Slums Africa for his rare feat, but especially for the reason driving this compelling demonstration of character, which is raising funds for African children to learn and find opportunity through chess.”

Tinubu also praised Onakoya for “setting a new world chess record and sounding the gong of Nigeria’s resilience, self-belief, and ingenuity at the square of global acclaim.” In Nigeria, the match commanded significant attention, it was broadcast in several locations in Lagos, the capital city, and featured watch parties as well as digital billboards.

In 2018, Onakoya founded Chess in Slums Africa in Lagos, Nigeria. His organization is dedicated to empowering children in underserved communities through chess, focusing on critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Onayoka’s organization used its marathon chess session to drive donations to many posts on its Twitter/X account.

According to Taiwo Adeyemi, Onakoya’s manager, the chess match raised $22,000 in the first 22 hours of Onayoka’s match. Onakoya had hoped to raise over $1 million for his organization through the game. Regardless of the amount raised, Adeyemi told Al-Jazeera that the support for Onakoya had been well-received. “The support has been overwhelming from Nigerians in the US, global leaders, celebrities and hundreds of passersby.”

As Al-Jazeera reports, Onakoya was overcome with emotion following his and Martinez’s accomplishment. He told the AFP news agency, “I can’t process a lot of the emotions I feel right now. I don’t have the right words for them. But I know we did something truly remarkable.” Onayoka added, “[At] 3am last night, that was the moment I was ready to just give it all up… but Nigerians traveled from all over the world. And they were with me overnight. We were singing together and they were dancing together and I couldn’t just give up on them.”

