Tupac Murder Suspect Denied Bond Again, Judge Suspects Cover-Up Of Source Funds

Bail has been denied for Duane “Keefe D” Davis for the second time in a row after a judge questioned sources for the funds.

Clark District Court Judge Carli Kierny denied a request to pay Davis’ $750,000 bail due to her suspicions of a possible cover-up, the Associated Press reports. An attorney for Davis said he would provide additional proof showing that the music record executive offering to cover the bail had obtained the money legally.

However, Kierny expressed skepticism after receiving two identical letters seemingly from an entertainment company that Cash “Wack 100” Jones claimed wired him the funds as payment for his work. The judge noted that one letter was signed with a name unrelated to the company, while the second letter featured a misspelled name and a return address linked to a doctor’s office.

“I have a sense that things are trying to be covered up,” Kierny said.

Davis’ lawyer, Carl Arnold, asserted that the bail bond agent Davis used had given the entertainment company copy-and-paste instructions for the letters and could therefore testify about their authenticity. However, prosecutor Binu Palal said the bond dealer may have committed a felony crime by submitting “a false document to this court.”

“The state takes that very seriously,” he said. “Be advised that it will not go uninvestigated.”

Kierny also pushed back the start date for Davis’ trial from Nov. 4 to March 17.

In June, Wack 100 testified about his reasons for wanting to cover the cost of Davis’ pricey bail stating that Davis has “always been a monumental person in our community … especially the urban community.” He also mentioned Davis’s reported battle with cancer.

During an interview earlier this year, Wack 100 expressed his interest in bailing out Davis in hopes of using it for video content.

“It’s only $750,000,” he told VladTV at the time. “I’ve been thinking about going to get him with the stipulations that I’ll do the series on it.”

Davis has claimed in interviews and in his 2019 tell-all memoir that he is the only surviving suspect in the 1996 fatal drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur at a traffic light near the Las Vegas Strip. The ailing former Los Angeles-area gang leader has been incarcerated awaiting trial since his arrest last September.

