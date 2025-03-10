You Can Own Unreleased Handwritten Lyrics From Tupac Shakur For $250K

A private sale for unreleased material from the late Tupac Shakur is listed for a quarter of a million dollars on a website known for selling rare collectible items.

Moments In Time has listed three of the “California Love” rapper’s handwritten song lyrics for an unreleased project he worked on. The group’s name was Jesse and the Kidz, and Tupac was the lead performer for the songs written on the sheets of paper up for sale. The album was recorded from late 1990 to early 1991, pre-“2Pacalypse Now,” his debut solo album. While the price is not listed on the site, TMZ reported that owning it will cost you $250,000.

On the website, the listing states, “In late 1990/early1991 Tuapc composed and recorded an unreleased album for a group called Jesse and the Kidz. It was never released due to the tragic death of one of the band members. Not only are the lyrics totally unknown-the recordings of 3 of the album’s songs with Tupac in the lead are as well. This is an extraordinary discovery.”

Reportedly, it’s a private listing, and if there are any plans to release material from the items, the seller would have to get permission from Tupac’s estate.

Although the cost of these items seems a bit pricey, another item on the site is much more expensive, with an unbelievable price tag.

TMZ initially reported in August 2024 that a notebook that once belonged to New Orleans-bred rapper Lil Wayne and contains lyrics he wrote when he was much younger is on the block. The book of rhymes was originally listed in 2019 for $250,000. Now, it’s going for a whopping price of $5 million.

Yes, $5 million for some lyrics scribbled in a very old notebook.

Moments in Time listed the notebook as “The only handwritten lyrics of Lil Wayne ever for sale.” The company stated that the notebook featured lyrics from “We On Fire” and “I Feel” when Wayne was a Cash Money Records group Hot Boys member.

