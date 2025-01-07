Keffe D’s Attorney Files Motion To Dismiss Charges in Tupac’s Killing

As the court date draws near for Duane “Keefe D” Davis, who is charged in the killing of legendary rapper Tupac Shakur, his attorney filed a motion to dismiss the charges against him.

According to The Associated Press, Carl Arnold, who represents Keefe D, filed the motion to dismiss in the District Court of Nevada on Monday, Jan. 6. The former gang member has been accused of being involved with the shooting of Shakur on Sept. 7, 1996.

The motion alleges “egregious” constitutional violations due to a delay of 27 years by the prosecution and claims that there is a lack of corroborating evidence as well as a failure to honor immunity agreements that were given to Keffe D by federal and local authorities.

“The prosecution has failed to justify a decades-long delay that has irreversibly prejudiced my client,” Arnold said in a news release. “Moreover, the failure to honor immunity agreements undermines the criminal justice system’s integrity and seriously questions this prosecution.”

The defendant has been accused of orchestrating and enabling the shooting that killed Shakur.

The former gang member has been held in Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas since he was arrested in September 2023. He placed a plea of not guilty to first-degree murder. Prosecutors say they have strong evidence that Keffe incriminated himself in a book he penned, Compton Street Legend, which was released in 2019. He also did so during interviews with police and the media since 2008.

Keffe D said Shakur was killed by his late nephew, Orlando Anderson, who was caught on surveillance video involved in an altercation with Shakur before his death.

Tupac was shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996, after he watched a Mike Tyson fight. The popular, controversial rapper died six days later.

RELATED CONTENT: Defense Submits Tape In Tupac Murder Case Alleging Diddy’s Involvement