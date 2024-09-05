Entrepreneurship by Nancy E Williams Pillar To Post Franchise in Brooklyn Now A Family Affair Jacqueline Gates has brought her son Tim into her Pillar to Post franchise. She has no regrets.







Initially, Jacqueline Gathers had plans to start and run her Pillar To Post franchise in Brooklyn, NY, with her husband, as revealed in our first BLACK ENTERPRISE profile of Gathers in the 2018 article, “Pillar To Post Franchisee Carries On Legacy After Losing Her Husband.” Six years later, Gathers has resurrected that dream of a family business by bringing her son, Tim Gathers, aboard.

BE caught up with Gathers to learn more about how that decision was made and impacted the business.

BLACK ENTERPRISE: In our previous interview, you discussed the plan to run your Pillar to Post franchise with your husband, who passed unexpectedly. When and why did you decide to bring your son into the business?

Jacqueline Gathers: It just made sense. Tim witnessed me getting the business up and running, and when he decided he was unsure of his career path, I invited him to get his license and join the company while he figured out what he wanted to do. He discovered he enjoyed conducting home inspections, and his client reviews were extremely positive! He also found that he liked working with his hands, which made bringing him into the business the perfect decision for him and the company.

How has running the business with your son different, and what advice do you give to parents trying to decide if bringing children in is right?

My son is in the Gen Z bracket, and their mindset is quite different from a baby boomer. He has initiated specific changes in the business that I didn’t agree with at first, but they seem to make a big difference. His use and implementation of technology has been beneficial for us. Tim is very bright and is already helping shape the business for the future. He now takes the initiative to start conversations about ideas and technology he feels we should implement in our industry. Before that, he just took instructions for me and let me lead the way. Seeing his growth within the business is a joy, but I’m also proud of my son.

When considering having a child work in the business, it should be a choice, not a directive. A career choice should be something they enjoy, not an obligation.

We talk a lot about family legacy and generational wealth. Are there things you’re doing or steps you’re taking to ensure your business is around for generations to come? If so, what are those things?

We spent a lot of time training inspectors so they perform inspections at a high standard, which is expected from Pillar To Post. Eventually, when Tim steps away from conducting inspections, we will have reliable people to meet the demands of the business. Tim is starting to learn the franchise’s business side so that when the time comes, he can take a front seat in managing and continuing to grow the business.

As a Black woman in a predominantly white male industry, what challenges have you encountered, and how have you dealt with them? Do you find clients more receptive to your son?

It wasn’t easy. Most inspectors did not look like me. I had difficulty convincing folks that I knew what I was doing. But I was good at it, so I maintained consistency. Eventually, I started to build trust with the Realtors in the neighborhood, and I saw them repeat with me for different properties. Then, those repeats began recommending my services to other Realtors, and my clients also started to recommend me. I’ve grown my territory further than I previously could have, and each step of the way, I’ve continued to build relationships in the community and help not only lead quality inspections but also help educate the community on homeownership and building wealth in the Black community.

I am a member of the Brooklyn chapter of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) and currently the 2nd Vice President of the Bedford Stuyvesant Real Estate Board, Brooklyn chapter. NAREB’s platform is to increase Black homeownership across the U.S. I assist by educating first-time home buyers on the importance of the home inspection component when purchasing a home. Especially those coming out of the pandemic and in my son’s age bracket who might not know whether they can even buy a home. I also mentor individuals interested in becoming a home inspector.

When my son shows up for an inspection, they do not bat an eye. It appears they seem more welcoming toward him and began asking him questions and approaching him instead of just following me around and observing me. There’s room for me to continue shifting people’s perspectives. However, it hasn’t stopped me before. I’m happy my son is respected as he’s grown in the business, but there’s still more for me to fight for as a Black woman in home inspection.

Do you think you could have built such a successful business as an independent? In other words, what about franchising has led to your success?

In my opinion, franchising is a no-brainer. I didn’t have to create a logo, figure out colors, build a website, create marketing materials, etc. All I had to do was focus on inspecting and targeting my clients. In addition, I have an entire management team to go to for advice and guidance for any unique situation inspections may bring. I still speak with my regional director once a month about any issues I may have. He’s always available if I need to call him aside for my monthly call if I have any concerns or issues. That alone is priceless!