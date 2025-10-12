HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Tuskegee Alums Launch Clothing Collection Dedicated To HBCU’s Timeless Campus Fashion The company was founded by alum born and raised in the Tuskegee community.







Three Tuskegee alums have launched a new clothing collection focusing on the HBCU’s timeless campus fashions.

The clothing line, Taliaferro Union Apparel Company, has released as “Archive Revival Collection” that brings a contemporary lens to the vintage looks. With an emphasis on “Golden Tiger heritage,” the assortment features sweaters, sweatpants, and cardigans that have an elevated yet classic uniform feel.

The pieces hold a special significance to the HBCU alums, drawing inspiration from old photographs of students on campus. Now, they hope to symbolize the Tigers that came before them with this new collection, right in time for homecoming.

“Each piece in the Archive Revival was inspired by photographs of students from different eras of Tuskegee University’s past,” detailed the website’s collection description. “Pieces that spoke to us. Garments that deserved to be resurrected and given the dignity they’re due. We made sure to honor them by diligently pouring over every detail.”

The collection includes four designs, such as the Archive Cardigan featuring Tuskegee’s colors of crimson and old gold. The item also boasts the school’s founding year of 1881 and the renowned “T Club.” While dating back to the 1920s and 30s, the school organization included scholars and athletes within the Tuskegee community.

The brand itself remains steeped in Tuskegee Pride. Its namesake even honors the university’s founder and first president, Booker Taliaferro Washington. The apparel line’s own founders were also born and raised in this historic Black community. Now, they use this name to symbolize their efforts, providing expert craftsmanship and skill to each item created.

The website added, “Heritage, hard work, craftsmanship, and the pride of American labor and trade unions of days past, united with the proud heritage of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, are the core values of Taliaferro Union.”

In celebration of the underway homecoming festivities, the brand is also currently hosting a site-wide sale. Taliaferro Union hopes to encourage Tuskegee alum and supporters alike in reclaiming their fashion-forward past for future generations.

