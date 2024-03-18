19-Year-Old Twins Stabbed, One Fatally After Rejecting Man In Brooklyn Bodega

Two 19-year-old Brooklyn twins were attacked and stabbed after rejecting a man’s advances. The rejection left one of the twin girls dead and the other wounded.

According to The New York Daily News, Samyia Spain was stabbed to death, and her sister, Sanyia, suffered a stab wound to the arm at a bodega in the Park Slope section of Brooklyn early Sunday morning. A man, who was reportedly drunk, tried to hit on Samyia, and according to their grandfather, Alphonso Goodson, she told the man that she did not “want to be bothered” with him. After he was rejected, the store owner kicked him out, and he left the store angry.

Goodson told The New York Post that the man “started kicking on the door” and banging on the door after he was kicked out of the bodega. He then stated that the man was outside waiting for the twins, who were with friends, when they came out of the store. He attacked them after they left the store.