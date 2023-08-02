L.A.-Based Nail Tech Turned Down Cardi B. To Service Loyal Clients, Sparks Twitter Debate

Rapper Cardi B isn’t having the best week.

On top of being accused of battery after an incident in Las Vegas, the Grammy Award-winning artist is the topic of a Black Twitter debate. Los Angeles-based nail tech Taya Hawkins tweeted on July 27 that she turned down an opportunity to take Cardi B on as a client, claiming Cardi wanted her to cancel all her appointments to service her. However, Hawkins says her loyalty is to her customers. “People are so mad I didn’t take the cardi b opportunity today because I decided to service my already booked clients,” Hawkins wrote. “YALL HAVE TO UNDERSTAND, MY clients deserve to be serviced. I’ve canceled before for a celebrity and regret it because i lost those clients. I’m loyal to the soil.”

As the tweet went viral, comments sparked a debate about whether she was wrong. One user said if Hawkins were her nail tech, she would have advised her to cancel her appointment because the opportunity may have been too big to pass up. “How do you know Cardi B wouldn’t have become a regular or started flying you out to do them?” @noelcommaraven wrote. “Could have been a lot of bigger opportunities.” Another pointed out that celebrities tend not to tag small businesses when they work together, so there is no reason to lose loyal customers.

However, when Cardi B caught wind of her name being the topic of another conversation, she quickly indicated that she didn’t even know Hawkins. “Girl who are you,” Cardi wrote under a post.

Fans of the Bodak Yellow rapper jumped to her defense, claiming the nail tech is faking the claims. Known for her long and vibrant nails, fans assume the mother of two would have a personal nail tech that does her nails regularly.