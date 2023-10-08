2 Injured In Bowie State University Shooting During Homecoming Weekend

Two people were involved in a shooting incident at Bowie State University during the Historically Black University’s Homecoming Weekend celebrations. There is no apparent connection to the circumstances that forced another HBCU, Morgan State University, to cancel its homecoming due to a campus attack by a gunman. Fox 5 DC reported that police are actively investigating the shooting near the Center for Business and Graduate Studies on the Bowie State University campus, which occurred at 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 7.

Bowie State University Police received report of shots fired at approximately 11:45 in the area of Henry Circle near the Center for Business and Graduate Studies. Two individuals were reported injured and taken to the hospital. The matter is under investigation by PG police. — Bowie State University (@BowieState) October 8, 2023

Officers eventually discovered that the shooting involved two 19-year-old men when both were admitted to a hospital after reports surfaced of the shooters being injured during the incident. Police and school officials held a press conference on Oct. 8, stating that they believe there was more than one shooter even though they only found one weapon at the scene.

Police confirmed that neither of the two men were Bowie State students, nor were they students of nearby Morgan State University. The university has canceled classes for Oct. 9 and has extended an invitation to any students who need counseling services. Based in Prince George’s County, Bowie State has 6,408 students enrolled for the Fall 2023 semester.



During the news conference, Aminta H. Breaux, Bowie State’s president, expressed “deep sadness” about the shooting. It occurred “after a weeklong series of wonderful festivities for our homecoming celebration,” Breaux said.

“It’s unfortunate that we’re here to address another act of violence on a college campus, during one of the most celebrated weekends of the year for the staff, the students, and the alumni on an HBCU campus,” Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. Roland Butler said.

According to police, the shooting is believed to be an isolated event. Bowie State’s homecoming weekend was reportedly highly secured with officers from the Prince George County Police Department, the Bowie State University police force, and troopers from the Maryland State Police working the event, CNN reported.

Bowie State had previously increased its security measures in the wake of recent attacks on HBCUs nationwide, and had also invited to Morgan State University students to spend homecoming together.

