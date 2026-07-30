photo credit:Janeirohy, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons Fashion & Beauty by Sidnee Michelle Tyla Named Global Brand Ambassador For Kate Spade New York Tyla will showcase the brand's Duo Mini Shoulder Bag in new seasonal colors.







Two-time Grammy Award-winning artist Tyla has been named the newest global brand ambassador for Kate Spade New York, expanding the South African singer’s growing presence in the fashion industry through a yearlong partnership with the accessories and lifestyle brand, according to a recent press release.

The collaboration will include global advertising campaigns, social media content, and in-store marketing, with Tyla making her debut in Kate Spade New York’s Fall 2026 campaign. According to the company, the campaign is inspired by the idea of finding joy in everyday moments while incorporating references to the singer’s recently released sophomore album, APOP.

Throughout the campaign, Tyla will showcase the brand’s Duo Mini Shoulder Bag in new seasonal colors, including Beet and Laurel Leaf, which Kate Spade said are available beginning July 28. The company said additional campaign images and creative details will be released in the coming days.

“Tyla’s confidence, creativity, and distinctive sense of style make her an ideal partner for Kate Spade New York as we continue to evolve the brand for a new generation of consumers,” Eva Erdmann, CEO and brand president of Kate Spade New York, said in a statement announcing the partnership.

The announcement comes as Tyla continues to expand her profile beyond music. Since earning international recognition with her Grammy-winning hit “Water,” the singer has become a fixture at major fashion events and has collaborated with several global brands, helping establish herself as one of music’s most influential style figures.

The appointment also marks Kate Spade New York’s latest effort to pair its products with high-profile artists and entertainers. Under Erdmann’s leadership, the brand has increasingly centered its campaigns around musicians, creators, and cultural figures to strengthen its connection with younger audiences while emphasizing optimism and self-expression.

Additional campaign imagery and marketing assets are expected to be released as the Fall 2026 campaign rolls out.

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